Box Office: Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam creates Opening weekend record in Kerala

Bheeshma Parvam took the record for the biggest opening weekend ever in Kerala for a Mollywood movie. The Mammootty starrer action thriller grossed Rs. 21-21.25 crores approx in the state during its 4-days weekend, besting the previous record held by Lucifer which earned Rs. 20 crores. In India, the weekend is generally referred to a three-day Friday-Sunday frame, but most Mollywood films release on Thursday to coincide with Gulf release where the weekend is Thursday-Saturday in most countries. The film grossed another Rs. 2.40 crores approx outside Kerala, for a total of Rs. 23.50 crores approx at the Indian box office.

The film had a huge opening on Thursday and collections held strongly on Thursday as well. There was a big jump on Saturday, with film scoring the biggest Saturday ever in Kerala and then another big jump yesterday with collections almost reaching first day numbers. It also took the biggest Sunday ever for a film in the state with Rs. 5.90-6 crores approx, overtaking Baahubali 2’s Rs. 5.25 crores. The weekend numbers and trending mostly confirms Rs. 40 crores plus final in the state, a number only half a dozen films have done to date. If it continues with strong collections and stays above Rs. 3 crores plus during first few weekdays, Rs. 50 crores plus talks can begin.

The day-wise box office collections of Bheeshma Parvam at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 6.70 crores

Friday - Rs. 4.30 crores

Saturday - Rs. 5.80 crores

Sunday - Rs. 6.70 crores

Total - Rs. 23.50 crores

Outside Kerala, the film performed well as well, though numbers are a bit lower than other recent big Malayalam movies due to limited screenings. In Karnataka, it grossed Rs. 1.25 crores during the weekend, while Tamil Nadu tallied at Rs. 65 lakhs, with strong growth on Sunday as the shows increased.