Box Office Collections: Accepted films Ved, Avatar 2, Drishyam 2, Bhediya grow on new Friday; Cirkus sees drop

The new week at the Indian box office saw box office collections increasing for most holdover releases, due to no new film releases. Even the films that have not been that well received, have got an elongated run thanks to the scarcity of movie releases. The dry spell at the box office ends mid next week with the release of two major Tamil films Varisu and Thunivu, which will be followed by two Telugu biggies Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy on back to back days, making most use of the lucrative Pongal/Sankranthi box office. The Hindi movie industry will see its first major ticketing release on the 25th of January with the release of the much awaited action adventure spearheaded by Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan .

Ved Records A Greater Second Friday Than First Friday At The Box Office:



Marathi film Ved, directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh is a one horse race at the box office. The film had a phenomenal week 1 of over Rs. 20 cr nett and the second week numbers are expected to be even stronger as the second Friday has recorded greater footfalls and collections than the first Friday. The film will see a staggering growth over the weekend, owing to good word of mouth and no direct competition for some more time. Riteish tasted major success in the Marathi Film Industry with his film Lai Bhaari, which was the highest grossing Marathi film back then. Ved will be targeting to become the second highest grossing Marathi film ever, the first being Sairat, which grossed over Rs 100 cr in its eventual run. It is a welcome result for Riteish and his wife Genelia Deshmukh as their last film Mr Mummy didn't find many takers and ended collecting just around Rs. 1 cr, theatrically.

The Day-Wise Nett Collections Of Ved Are As Follows:-

Friday - Rs. 2.25 cr

Saturday - Rs. 3.25 cr

Sunday - Rs. 4.50 cr

Monday - Rs. 3 cr

Tuesday - Rs. 2.55 cr

Wednesday - Rs. 2.45 cr

Thursday - Rs. 2.30 cr

Second Friday - Rs. Rs. 2.35 cr

Total = Rs. 22.65 cr Nett

Avatar: The Way Of Water Gets Into The Groove After Greater Than Normal Drops Over Weekdays:



James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water has now found its groove. After some significant drops post the long Holiday season, the film is steady. The Friday numbers have matched the Thursday numbers and the film is already seeing major growth on Saturday. By the end of the weekend or latest by Monday, the film should cross the collections of Avengers: Endgame, which currently holds the record for the highest grossing Hollywood film in India. The fourth week will have some resistance from the south but the north should hold its fortress till the release of Pathaan. James Cameron now has three historic blockbusters in India, in the form of Titanic, Avatar and Avatar: The Way Of Water. He will also become the first director to have three of his films gross over 2 billion dollars. As we speak, Avatar: The Way Of Water is nearing 1.6 billion dollars globally with over a billion dollars in international takings.

The Day-Wise Nett Collections Of Avatar 2 Are As Follows:

Week 1 - Rs. 191.50 cr

Week 2 - Rs. 100 cr

Week 3 - Rs 56 cr

Fourth Friday - Rs. 3.50 cr

Total = Rs. 350.50 cr Nett

Drishyam 2 Stays Strong On Day 50 At The Box Office While Cirkus Drops:



Drishyam 2 rised on its eighth Friday while Cirkus dropped by 15 percent vis-à-vis Thursday. Both the films are performing on expected lines. Drishyam will see collections of Rs 1 cr for the last time in its theatrical run this Sunday. The fact that a film is collecting this much even after 50 days shows the acceptance of the film. Ajay Devgn will have few massive films this year with Bholaa and Maidaan releasing in the course of two months. The busy actor will also be targeting another film to release in 2023, potentially Singham Again or his film with Neeraj Pandey. Rohit Shetty will aim to make a very strong come back post the debacle of Cirkus, with his web series on the Indian Police Force and the tentpole film that is Singham Again.

Week 1 - Rs. 103.50 cr

Week 2 - Rs. 58 cr

Week 3 - Rs. 31.50 cr

Week 4 - Rs. 19 cr

Week 5 - Rs. 8 cr

Week 6 - Rs. 5 cr

Week 7 - Rs. 6 cr

Eighth Friday - Rs. 40 lakh

Total - Rs. 231.50 Nett

The Day-Wise Nett Collections Of Cirkus Are As Follows:-

Week 1 - Rs. 29.25 cr

Week 2 - Rs. 6.20 cr

Third Friday - Rs. 25 lakh

Total - Rs. 35.70 cr Nett

Bhediya, Uunchai and other existing films that found some sort of acceptance from the audience based on trending, saw growth at the box office this Friday. In the post pandemic scenario, films are able to get significantly longer runs due to higher supply to match the demand. All eyes now are on the Pongal and Sankranthi releases. You can watch these movies at a theatre near you.