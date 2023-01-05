New Year Week Box Office Collections 2023: Ved breaks record for Marathi films; Avatar 2, Drishyam 2 update

The first week of the New Year has concluded at the box office and the films have pretty much performed on expected lines. Post the long and lucrative festive season, films have been seeing greater than normal drops. The only film that hasn't seen a major drop is the Marathi romantic-thriller directed by Riteish Deshmukh, Ved, which didn't really get the benefit of the Christmas season as it released during the New Year weekend. With no new local competition for the already running films this weekend, we can expect films to hold relatively better than they would have, had another major film released.

Ved Secures Record First Week For Marathi Films:



Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh led Ved is doing record business for a Marathi film. The first week numbers of the film are in excess of Rs. 20 cr and this is unprecedented. The film has recorded a greater than first day, for six consecutive days now and it is very likely that the trend remains the same over its second weekend. The first week figure is an all time record for a Marathi film and with a trend like this, a number in excess of Rs. 50 cr nett is well in sight. It is a very promising comeback for the duo after Mr Mummy, that emerged as a huge disaster theatrically. The Marathi movie audience has always been very loyal to Riteish. His debut Marathi film Lai Bhaari was the highest grossing Marathi film till it was eventually crossed by Sairat.

The Day-Wise Nett Collections Of Ved Are As Follows:-

Friday - Rs. 2.25 cr

Saturday - Rs. 3.25 cr

Sunday - Rs. 4.50 cr

Monday - Rs. 3 cr

Tuesday - Rs. 2.55 cr

Wednesday - Rs. 2.45 cr

Thursday - Rs. 2.30 cr

Total = Rs. 20.30 cr Nett

Avatar: The Way Of Water Inches Towards Becoming The Highest Grossing Hollywood Film In India



James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water is a historic blockbuster in India. It is on its way to become the highest grossing Hollywood film in India. However, it saw another major drop in collections. The significant drop can't be made into a big issue as the major business of the film already came in the lucrative Christmas and New Year period. James Cameron has his third historic blockbuster in India after Titanic and Avatar (2009). Talking about the worldwide box office, it emerged as the highest grossing film of 2022 yesterday, eclipsing the collections of Top Gun: Maverick in 20 days flat. It is standing at a pretty 1.5 billion dollars and it will soon join the 2 billion dollar club. It will be the third Cameron film and the sixth film overall to have a global cume of over 2 billion dollars.

The Day-Wise Nett Collections Of Avatar 2 Are As Follows:

Week 1 - Rs. 191.50 cr

Week 2 - Rs. 100 cr

Third Friday - Rs. 9.50 cr

Third Saturday - Rs. 12 cr

Third Sunday - Rs. 17 cr

Third Monday - Rs. 5.75 cr

Third Tuesday - Rs. 4.35 cr

Third Wednesday - Rs. 3.50 cr

Third Thursday - Rs. 3 cr

Total = Rs. 346.60 cr Nett

Drishyam 2 In Its Eighth Week Will Lead Cirkus In Its Third Week:



Ajay Devgn led Drishyam 2 will be a rare film to run for over 50 days in India. The film is still recording good numbers and might touch Rs. 1 cr nett for the last time in its theatrical run this weekend. It will get more showcasing than it did last week. Rohit Shetty's directorial, spearheaded by Ranveer Singh, Cirkus, is heading towards its theatrical closure with a disaster second week. Drishyam 2 in its eighth week will be doing greater business than Cirkus in its third week and this pretty much tells the story for films like Cirkus, which didn't even find initial acceptance.

The Day-Wise Nett Collections Of Drishyam 2 Are As Follows:-

Week 1 - Rs. 103.50 cr

Week 2 - Rs. 58 cr

Week 3 - Rs. 31.50 cr

Week 4 - Rs. 19 cr

Week 5 - Rs. 8 cr

Week 6 - Rs. 5 cr

Seventh Friday - Rs. 80 lakh

Seventh Saturday - Rs. 1.2 cr

Seventh Sunday - Rs. 1.9 cr

Seventh Monday - Rs. 75 lakh

Seventh Tuesday - Rs. 60 lakh

Seventh Wednesday - Rs. 50 lakh

Seventh Thursday - Rs. 45 lakh

Total - Rs 231.20 cr Nett

The Day-Wise Nett Collections Of Cirkus Are As Follows:-

Week 1 - Rs. 29.25 cr

Second Friday - Rs 1 cr

Second Saturday - Rs. 1.4 cr

Second Sunday - Rs. 2 cr

Second Monday - Rs. 75 lakh

Second Tuesday - Rs. 60 lakh

Second Wednesday - Rs. 45 lakh

Second Thursday - Rs. 40 lakh

Total - Rs. 35.85 cr Nett

Pongal And Sankranthi Releases To Take Over Future Box Office Reigns:



India will see as many as 4 big releases within a week. After Drishyam 2, finally an Indian film will record a nett collection of over Rs. 15 cr. Two Tamil films namely Varisu and Thunivu and two Telugu films namely Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya are releasing this Sankranthi/Pongal season, all of which are expected to secure an opening of over Rs. 15 cr nett in India. We generally don't see almost two months go at the box office with no major release from India but it has happened this time.

