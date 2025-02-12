Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane Hit Flop Movie List Hindi

Harshvardhan Rane, an Indian actor known for his work in both Hindi and Telugu cinema, has had a career marked by more flops than hits at the Hindi box office. Below is a table summarizing the commercial verdicts of some of his notable Bollywood films:

Harshvardhan Rane's Hindi Film Box Office Verdicts

Films Verdict Sanam Teri Kasam Flop (Original Run); Blockbuster (Re-release); Revised Verdict: Superhit Paltan Disaster Tara vs Bilal Disaster Dange Disaster Savi Disaster

Sanam Teri Kasam (2016)

In his Hindi film debut, Rane portrayed Inder Lal Parihar, an ex-convict who falls in love with a traditional librarian played by Mawra Hocane. Despite the film’s initial box office failure, it garnered a cult following over the years, making it a superhit upon its February 7, 2025, re-release.

Paltan (2018)

The actor played Major Harbhajan Singh in the film. Despite its ensemble cast and patriotic theme, the movie bombed at the box office, failing to make a mark and resulting in a flop verdict.

Tara vs Bilal (2022)

In this movie, Rane played the titular Bilal, an advocate who enters a fake marriage that evolves into genuine affection. The film did not resonate with the audience and was declared a flop.

Dange (2024)

Rane took on the role of a medical student in this film. Despite his earnest performance, the movie couldn’t convince audiences to catch it in theaters, leading to a disaster verdict.

Savi (2024)

Rane played a man convicted of murder in this offering. Unfortunately, the film’s fate wasn’t any different from his other projects.

Harshvardhan Rane’s filmography reflects a journey of diverse roles with the same box office outcomes. While his films did not achieve commercial success, the actor is loved and recognized by audiences thanks to his role in Sanam Teri Kasam, the revived success of which underscores the enduring appeal of his work.

Sanam Teri Kasam 2 is in the works, and if speculations surrounding its release date are to be believed, the much-anticipated sequel could grace theaters on Valentine’s Day 2026.