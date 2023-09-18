Box Office: Horror continues to be a big genre as The Nun 2 scores 30 crores in India in 11 days despite Jawan

Horror is a serious genre in India with a rabid niche audience. The Conjuring series marked the revival of the horror genre and since then, most films of the genre are able to do more than just respectable numbers in the country. The Nun 2 starring Taissa Farmiga and directed by Michael Chaves released in India last week and in its first 11 days in theatres, the film has accumulated over Rs 30 crores nett and by the end of its run, it may be closing in at Rs 40 crores or even higher. These numbers, although lower than The Nun in India, are pretty good since it released alongside a box office juggernaut that is Jawan, which curbed it's theatrical potential in India significantly.

The Nun 2 Does Well At The Box Office To Collect Over Rs 30 Crores Nett In India, In Its First 11 Days

The Nun 2 got its major collections from India's top national chains. Top national chains PVRInox and Cinepolis contributed around Rs 20.25 crores nett of the total collections. Another national chain MovieMax also contributed around Rs 70 lakhs. The overall collections are significantly higher than the horror films that have recently released in India like The Pope's Exorcist, Evil Dead Rise 2, Insidious: The Red Door and others but that goes to show how big The Nun and most importantly The Conjuring brand is in India. With a better release, The Nun 2 could have fancied its chances to match or better the numbers posed by the first film of The Nun franchise.

The Nun 2 Is A Global Smash-Hit With Final Collections Expected To Be Almost 300 Million Dollars

Made on a budget of slightly under 40 million dollars, The Nun 2 has already earned itself over 150 million dollars by the end of its second weekend. With a strong trend that it is enjoying, it may get to 275 million dollars or even higher. After North America, Latin America has contributed handsomely to the numbers of The Nun 2. If the box office reception is anything to go by, the audiences should be fortunate enough to get more The Nun films to watch.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of The Nun 2 Are As Follows

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 2.5 crores 2 Rs 2.85 crores 3 Rs 4.5 crores 4 Rs 4.65 crores 5 Rs 2.1 crores 6 Rs 2 crores 7 Rs 2 crores 8 Rs 1.75 crores 9 Rs 1.7 crores 10 Rs 3 crores 11 Rs 3.2 crores Total Rs 30.25 crores

Watch The Nun 2 Trailer:

About The Nun 2

In 1956 France, a priest is violently murdered, and Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) begins to investigate. She once again comes face-to-face with a powerful evil.

Where And When To Watch The Nun 2

The Nun 2 can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

