Box Office: Hridayam going strong in Fourth weekend; To cross 50 crores worldwide today

Hridayam has another solid weekend at the box office, pumping in Rs. 90 lakhs approx on Friday and Saturday in its fourth week. The drop from last week is just 50 per cent. The Sunday cinema lockdown in Kerala is lifted this week, so the overall drop this weekend will be close to 15 per cent. The coming of age drama starring Pranav Mohanlal has grossed over Rs. 28 crores in India and Rs. 49.50 crores worldwide. It will be crossing Rs. 50 crores mark today, a first for the lead and ninth for the industry. Earlier last week the film became the biggest grosser for Pranav worldwide , it is now the biggest grosser in Kerala as well. The film has grossed Rs. 24 crores plus in Kerala so far, also becoming the second biggest grosser Post CoVID in the state.

The box office collections of Hridayam at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 16.30 crores

Week Two - Rs. 6.70 crores

Week Three - Rs. 4.25 crores

4th Friday - Rs. 30 lakhs

4th Saturday - Rs. 60 lakhs

Total - Rs. 28.15 crores