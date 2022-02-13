Box Office: Hridayam going strong in Fourth weekend; To cross 50 crores worldwide today
Hridayam has another solid weekend at the box office, pumping in Rs. 90 lakhs approx on Friday and Saturday in its fourth week. The drop from last week is just 50 per cent. The Sunday cinema lockdown in Kerala is lifted this week, so the overall drop this weekend will be close to 15 per cent. The coming of age drama starring Pranav Mohanlal has grossed over Rs. 28 crores in India and Rs. 49.50 crores worldwide. It will be crossing Rs. 50 crores mark today, a first for the lead and ninth for the industry. Earlier last week the film became the biggest grosser for Pranav worldwide, it is now the biggest grosser in Kerala as well. The film has grossed Rs. 24 crores plus in Kerala so far, also becoming the second biggest grosser Post CoVID in the state.
The box office collections of Hridayam at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 16.30 crores
Week Two - Rs. 6.70 crores
Week Three - Rs. 4.25 crores
4th Friday - Rs. 30 lakhs
4th Saturday - Rs. 60 lakhs
Total - Rs. 28.15 crores
There were a couple of new releases, but the film remained unaffected as collections hardly dropped from Thursday on Friday. Saturday recorded a big jump in collections, doubling from Friday. Sunday shall see some growth in collections as well and then Monday will also be boosted due to Valentine’s day, giving the film a strong fourth week. Next week will see the release of Mohanlal senior’s Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu and Hridayam will be debuting on Disney+. This mean there will be a drop in collections and film will probably be closing its run. It will comfortably cross Rs. 30 crores mark in India, probably winding up at Rs. 31 crores. The film is a big Blockbuster and started 2022 on a high note for Mollywood.
