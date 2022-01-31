Box Office: Hridayam emerges Biggest grosser Worldwide for Pranav Mohanlal

Hridayam continues to win hearts at the box office. The Pranav Mohanlal starrer raked in Rs. 3.30 crores approx in its second weekend, dropping just 53 per cent from opening weekend, taking its ten days total to Rs. 19.65 crores approx. It is also posting strong numbers overseas, with $2.1 million (Rs. 16 crores) grossed to date, for a worldwide box office take of Rs. 35.65 crores approx, making it the biggest grosser for the lead actor beating his previous best Aadhi. It is still some Rs. 4 crores behind in India and will take the top spot sometime next week.

The box office collections of Hridayam at the Indian box office are as follow:

Week One - Rs. 16.35 crores

2nd Friday - Rs. 1.20 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 1.80 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 0.30 crores

Total - Rs. 19.65 crores

The film held strongly in Kerala, grossing Rs. 2.60 crores approx in its second weekend, dropping just 55 per cent from a strong first weekend. The drop, in reality, is far more impressive as the second weekend is missing roughly 25 per cent of the box office due to cinemas being closed in parts of the state. The real value drop is just 40 per cent, which is an outstanding hold. The ten days collections in the state are Rs. 16.70 crores approx, and depending on how long cinemas remain open or the closed cinemas re-open, it can target Rs. 25 crores closing. In a better release climate, it could have perhaps gone for Rs. 30 crores as well.