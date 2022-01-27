Box Office: Hridayam has a big Jump on Republic Day; Newer CoVID restrictions disheartening.

Hridayam had a huge upturn in collections on Wednesday thanks to the Republic day holiday. The Pranav Mohanlal starrer grossed Rs. 3 crores Approx on its day six, taking its total to Rs. 15 crores Approx. There was a 30 per cent jump in collections in Kerala grossing Rs. 2.60 crores Approx which is an excellent growth considering collections on Tuesday were already on high levels. A bigger jump came outside Kerala, where collections doubled from Tuesday. The film has grossed Rs. 13 crores Approx in Kerala in five days (Sunday closed), with another Rs. 1 crore and Rs. 65 lakhs Approx coming from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu respectively. It has grossed Rs. 10.50 crores ($1.4 million) overseas, for a worldwide total of Rs. 25.50 crores. It is heading to be the career-best grosser for the lead actor, which would have been achieved a few days earlier if not for the CoVID restrictions. has grossed Rs. 10.50 crores ($1.4 million) overseas, for a worldwide total of Rs. 25.50 crores.is heading to be the career-best grosser for the lead actor, which would have been achieved a few days earlier if not for the CoVID restrictions.

The box office collections of Hridayam at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 3.15 crores

Saturday - Rs. 3.50 crores

Sunday - Rs. 0.35 crores

Monday - Rs. 2.90 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 2.10 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 3 crores

Total - Rs. 15 crores