Box Office: Hridayam has a big Jump on Republic Day; Newer CoVID restrictions disheartening.
Hridayam had a huge upturn in collections on Wednesday thanks to the Republic day holiday. The Pranav Mohanlal starrer grossed Rs. 3 crores Approx on its day six, taking its total to Rs. 15 crores Approx. There was a 30 per cent jump in collections in Kerala grossing Rs. 2.60 crores Approx which is an excellent growth considering collections on Tuesday were already on high levels. A bigger jump came outside Kerala, where collections doubled from Tuesday. The film has grossed Rs. 13 crores Approx in Kerala in five days (Sunday closed), with another Rs. 1 crore and Rs. 65 lakhs Approx coming from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu respectively. It has grossed Rs. 10.50 crores ($1.4 million) overseas, for a worldwide total of Rs. 25.50 crores. It is heading to be the career-best grosser for the lead actor, which would have been achieved a few days earlier if not for the CoVID restrictions.
The box office collections of Hridayam at the Indian box office are as follows:
Friday - Rs. 3.15 crores
Saturday - Rs. 3.50 crores
Sunday - Rs. 0.35 crores
Monday - Rs. 2.90 crores
Tuesday - Rs. 2.10 crores
Wednesday - Rs. 3 crores
Total - Rs. 15 crores
The collections in most centres in Kerala yesterday were par with its second-day business. The numbers were a bit lower due to cinemas being shut in the Trivandrum district. Four more districts (Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kottayam) will see cinemas closing from tomorrow, and some others may join in the coming days with CoVID cases on the rise in the state. The film was already facing capacity restrictions and missing Sunday business, these newer restrictions are dis-Heartening (pun intended), especially when the film is posting such strong numbers. If the film was released last month during Christmas, with lower CoVID restrictions and the Holiday boost, it could have go on to do over Rs. 60 crores worldwide gross.
