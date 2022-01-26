Box Office: Hridayam has a strong Tuesday; Crosses 10 crores in Kerala and 20 crores worldwide

Hridayam had another strong day at the box office on Tuesday. The film grossed Rs. 2 crores Approx on its day five in India, with Rs. 1.80 crores Approx coming from Kerala. The film lost around Rs. 30 lakhs plus yesterday in Kerala, with the closure of cinemas in Trivandrum district. The five days total now stands at Rs. 11.75 crores Approx at the Indian box office, with Kerala making up Rs. 10.25 crores of that. There is a national holiday today, so the collections shall see a bump. The film will be looking to wrap its first week at around Rs. 16 crores Approx in India.

The Tuesday numbers in Kerala outside Trivandrum district were just around 20 per cent down from the opening day which is an excellent hold. There was still some spillover demand in play yesterday in Kerala, while night shows would have been helped by today being a holiday. Thursday will probably see the film coming on normal levels and there may be some drop in collections as was seen with Kurup in November last year.

The box office collections of Hridayam at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 3.05 crores

Saturday - Rs. 3.50 crores

Sunday - Rs. 0.30 crores

Monday - Rs. 2.90 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 2 crores

Total - Rs. 11.75 crores



The Pranav Mohanlal starrer crossed Rs. 20 crores worldwide milestone yesterday. It has grossed Rs. 9.75 crores ($1.30 million) Approx overseas, the majority of it coming from the Gulf ($1.15 million). The global cume of the film stands at Rs. 21.50 crores end of the day yesterday.

