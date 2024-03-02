Box Office India Friday: Article 370 retains top spot in week 2; Laapata Ladies takes a slow start
Article 370 led by Yami Gautam, in its second week, has managed to remain the first preference for Hindi moviegoers. Laapataa Ladies has taken a slow start but will look to grow on word of mouth.
Article 370 reigns supreme at the box office in its second week too
Laapataa Ladies has taken a slow start and will look to grow over the weekend
Article 370 and Laapataa Ladies now play at a theatre near you
It was quite an uneventful Friday at the Hindi Box Office. Article 370 which did well in its first week, continued to retain the number one position at the Hindi Box Office for its second consecutive week as it netted around Rs 2.60-2.75 crores on day 8, just 10-15 percent down from the numbers it registered on first Thursday. On the other hand, Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao and backed by Aamir Khan took a slow start as it netted only around Rs 60-75 lakhs on the first day.
Article 370 Remains The Box Office Leader For The 2nd Consecutive Week
Article 370's collections on day 8 are just around 25 percent down from its fair value first day number. Comparing the film's 8th day with the fair value first day number gives a much better indication of the hold than comparing it with its actual first day number which was aided by the incentives offered by exhibitors on the occasion of Cinema Lovers Day. There should be ample growth for the political-drama headlined by Yami Gautam and a week 2 number in the vicinity of Rs 20 crores looks all but certain. This also means that there is an outside possibility of a Rs 100 crore gross worldwide finish.
The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Article 370 Are As Under:
|Day
|India Nett Collections
|1
|Rs 5.25 crores
|2
|Rs 7.50 crores
|3
|Rs 9.25 crores
|4
|Rs 3.35 crores
|5
|Rs 3.35 crores
|6
|Rs 3.15 crores
|7
|Rs 3.05 crores
|8
|Rs 2.70 crores
|Total
|Rs 37.60 crores nett in India in 8 days
Laapataa Ladies Takes A Slow Box Office Start But Looks To Grow Strongly Over The Weekend
Laapataa Ladies has started slow. What the film essentially requires is to grow manifolds over the weekend and somehow register a Monday number that is higher than Friday to see some sort of a run. While Laapataa Ladies doesn't have much in the name of face value, it needed to open better given that it is being backed by Aamir Khan's Aamir Khan Productions which has a goodwill of its own.
The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Laapata Ladies Are As Under:
|Day
|India Nett Collections
|1
|Rs 0.65-0.75 crores
|Total
|Rs 0.70 crores on day 1 in India
Dune 2 Looks To Make It Count At The Indian Box Office
Giving stiff competition to Article 370 and Laapataa Ladies is the Hollywood biggie Dune 2. Backed by strong reviews and word of mouth, this movie looks to really make it count, at the Indian box office. It targets a global weekend of just under 200 million dollars and that's insane. It is projected to outgross its first part over the second weekend.
