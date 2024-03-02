Box Office India Friday: Article 370 retains top spot in week 2; Laapata Ladies takes a slow start

It was quite an uneventful Friday at the Hindi Box Office. Article 370 which did well in its first week, continued to retain the number one position at the Hindi Box Office for its second consecutive week as it netted around Rs 2.60-2.75 crores on day 8, just 10-15 percent down from the numbers it registered on first Thursday. On the other hand, Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao and backed by Aamir Khan took a slow start as it netted only around Rs 60-75 lakhs on the first day.

Article 370 Remains The Box Office Leader For The 2nd Consecutive Week

Article 370's collections on day 8 are just around 25 percent down from its fair value first day number. Comparing the film's 8th day with the fair value first day number gives a much better indication of the hold than comparing it with its actual first day number which was aided by the incentives offered by exhibitors on the occasion of Cinema Lovers Day. There should be ample growth for the political-drama headlined by Yami Gautam and a week 2 number in the vicinity of Rs 20 crores looks all but certain. This also means that there is an outside possibility of a Rs 100 crore gross worldwide finish.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Article 370 Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 5.25 crores 2 Rs 7.50 crores 3 Rs 9.25 crores 4 Rs 3.35 crores 5 Rs 3.35 crores 6 Rs 3.15 crores 7 Rs 3.05 crores 8 Rs 2.70 crores Total Rs 37.60 crores nett in India in 8 days

Watch the Article 370 Trailer

Laapataa Ladies Takes A Slow Box Office Start But Looks To Grow Strongly Over The Weekend

Laapataa Ladies has started slow. What the film essentially requires is to grow manifolds over the weekend and somehow register a Monday number that is higher than Friday to see some sort of a run. While Laapataa Ladies doesn't have much in the name of face value, it needed to open better given that it is being backed by Aamir Khan's Aamir Khan Productions which has a goodwill of its own.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Laapata Ladies Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 0.65-0.75 crores Total Rs 0.70 crores on day 1 in India

Watch the Laapataa Ladies Trailer

Dune 2 Looks To Make It Count At The Indian Box Office

Giving stiff competition to Article 370 and Laapataa Ladies is the Hollywood biggie Dune 2. Backed by strong reviews and word of mouth, this movie looks to really make it count, at the Indian box office. It targets a global weekend of just under 200 million dollars and that's insane. It is projected to outgross its first part over the second weekend.

