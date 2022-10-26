Box Office: Kantara (Hindi) and Black Adam give new Hindi releases a run for their money on day after Diwali
Kantara secures the highest occupancy among running films, on day after Diwali.
The day post Diwali is considered as the biggest ticketing day of the year. Films got a significant boost yesterday, with Kantara (Hindi) recording its bigget ticketing day of its run. Hollywood release Black Adam too made significant gains, as it grew from Monday, this despite two new Hindi releases Ram Setu and Thank God taking up a good amount of screens from the superhero film.
Kantara (Hindi) did around Rs. 2.60 crore and 3.10 crore on the day after Diwali and the numbers are the highest that they ever have been for this film in Hindi. The week 2 is trending better than week 1, as was the case with Kantara (Kannada). It is to be seen if the third week is higher than the second week, or it shows a declining graph. Regardless, the film is a success and the takings in week 3 will help understand how big a hit it is.
Black Adam is still raking in good numbers and the Diwali season may well help it to cross the numbers posted by The Batman (2022) in India, earlier this year. The Dwayne Johnson starrer added a solid Rs. 3.5 cr nett on the day after Diwali. The Diwali holiday effect was subdued because it wasn't the only film running and faced stiff competition, unlike The Batman, which faced little to no competition and also was a relatively known superhero.
The Diwali numbers overall are pretty average and India has had better Diwalis. But it can be said that every film got the benefit of the post Diwali day, as it either made significant gains from previous day or opened better than it would have. Kantara (Hindi) secured a 70 percent occupancy on the day after Diwali and it is the best among Diwali releases this year.
