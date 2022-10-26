Box Office: Kantara (Hindi) and Black Adam give new Hindi releases a run for their money on day after Diwali

The day post Diwali is considered as the biggest ticketing day of the year. Films got a significant boost yesterday, with Kantara (Hindi) recording its bigget ticketing day of its run. Hollywood release Black Adam too made significant gains, as it grew from Monday, this despite two new Hindi releases Ram Setu and Thank God taking up a good amount of screens from the superhero film.

Kantara (Hindi) did around Rs. 2.60 crore and 3.10 crore on the day after Diwali and the numbers are the highest that they ever have been for this film in Hindi. The week 2 is trending better than week 1, as was the case with Kantara (Kannada). It is to be seen if the third week is higher than the second week, or it shows a declining graph. Regardless, the film is a success and the takings in week 3 will help understand how big a hit it is.