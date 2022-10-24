Kantara has an Outstanding fourth weekend; Beats KGF to become 2nd biggest Kannada film, Nears 200cr worldwide

Kantara had another outstanding weekend at the Indian box office as it collected Rs. 32 crores approx in its fourth weekend. The drop from the third weekend was just 17 percent, which is a mind-boggling hold considering the multiple new releases it had to face. The film now enters the Diwali holiday period on weekdays which will further help the collections. The total box office collections of the film have reached Rs. 170 crores In India and will be crossing the Rs. 200 crores mark before the end of the fourth week. It has grossed another Rs. 18 crores ($2.20 million) overseas, for a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 188 crores approx, becoming the second highest-grossing Sandalwood film of all time beating KGF Chapter 1. The film will be hitting the double-century mark today.

The box office collections of Kantara at the Indian box office are as follows: