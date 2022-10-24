Kantara has an Outstanding fourth weekend; Beats KGF to become 2nd biggest Kannada film, Nears 200cr worldwide
The collections so far of Kantara are 170 crores in India, another 18 crores overseas, for a worldwide gross of 188 crores, becoming the second highest-grossing Sandalwood film of all time beating KGF
Kantara had another outstanding weekend at the Indian box office as it collected Rs. 32 crores approx in its fourth weekend. The drop from the third weekend was just 17 percent, which is a mind-boggling hold considering the multiple new releases it had to face. The film now enters the Diwali holiday period on weekdays which will further help the collections. The total box office collections of the film have reached Rs. 170 crores In India and will be crossing the Rs. 200 crores mark before the end of the fourth week. It has grossed another Rs. 18 crores ($2.20 million) overseas, for a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 188 crores approx, becoming the second highest-grossing Sandalwood film of all time beating KGF Chapter 1. The film will be hitting the double-century mark today.
The box office collections of Kantara at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 26.75 crores
Week Two - Rs. 37.25 crores
Week Three - Rs. 75 crores
4th Friday - Rs. 7.25 crores
4th Saturday - Rs. 11.25 crores
4th Sunday - Rs. 13 crores
Total - Rs. 170.50 crores
Kantara has grossed Rs. 111 crores approx so far in Karnataka, with an enormous Rs. 14 crores fourth weekend, which is double of the full fourth week of KGF 2. The film will be crossing Baahubali 2 on Wednesday at the earliest to become the second-highest-grosser ever in the state. There is no slowing down in sight for the film, the way it is going, should most definitely surpass Rs. 150 crores in the full run. KGF 2 is probably a bit too high to target but never say never with this film.
The territorial breakdown of the box office collections of Kantara is as follows:
Karnataka - Rs. 111.25 crores
AP / TS - Rs. 27.25 crores
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 3 crores
Kerala - Rs. 2 crores
North India - Rs. 27 crores
Total - Rs. 170.50 crores
