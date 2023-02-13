Box Office: Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Antman & Wasp Advance Booking Report

The Superhero Film, Antman and The Wasp, has taken a good start in advance ticket sales in India, with the loyal Marvel Fan Base coming out in support yet again. As of Sunday night, Antman and The Wasp has sold approximately 30,000 tickets in the 3 national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – for the opening day alone. PVR is leading from the front with sales of approximately 17,000 tickets. As compared to this, the November 2022 release, Black Panther, had sold approximately 44,000 tickets by Sunday night.

Ant Man isn’t as big a franchise as Black Panther in India, yet it has done well enough to score 70 percent of Black Panther advance. If this trend is uniform until Friday, Ant Man & The Wasp will open in the range of Rs 8 to 10 crore, and then lay the platform to grow over the weekend. The film is the starting point of the Phase 5 for Marvel Cinematic Universe, and this has spiked certain anticipation in the target audience.