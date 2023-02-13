Box Office: Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Antman & Wasp Advance Booking Report
While Ant Man and The Wasp kicks off the 5th Phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shehzada is a family entertainer starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. Read detailed report
The Superhero Film, Antman and The Wasp, has taken a good start in advance ticket sales in India, with the loyal Marvel Fan Base coming out in support yet again. As of Sunday night, Antman and The Wasp has sold approximately 30,000 tickets in the 3 national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – for the opening day alone. PVR is leading from the front with sales of approximately 17,000 tickets. As compared to this, the November 2022 release, Black Panther, had sold approximately 44,000 tickets by Sunday night.
Ant Man isn’t as big a franchise as Black Panther in India, yet it has done well enough to score 70 percent of Black Panther advance. If this trend is uniform until Friday, Ant Man & The Wasp will open in the range of Rs 8 to 10 crore, and then lay the platform to grow over the weekend. The film is the starting point of the Phase 5 for Marvel Cinematic Universe, and this has spiked certain anticipation in the target audience.
Shehzada sells 2300 tickets in the national chains
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon fronted Shehzada also opened its advance bookings from Saturday and the family entertainer has sold approximately 2,300 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – as of Sunday night. As compared to this, the November 2022 release, Bhediya had sold 2000 tickets in the three chains, whereas the July 2022 release, Shamshera had clocked an advance of 3400 around the same time frame. The bookings are around 15% better than Bhediya, but 30% lower than Shamshera (Rectified data) in terms of tickets sold. Shamshera back in the year was the widest release of all time on nearly 4500 screens, with optimum showcasing across the country. Shehzada on other hand would have to share shows with Ant Man in the national chains.
If the trend continues in this pattern till Friday, the opening of Shehzada will fall around the Rs 7 crore mark, however, we would have a clearer picture on where it’s headed by Thursday night depending on the final showcasing and screen count. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the advance booking trends of Shehzada and Ant Man and The Wasp.
ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty says ‘there’s no Hera Pheri without Raju, Shyam and Babu Bhaiya’; Shares an update
Film Journalist and trade analyst. With over 9 years of experience, every day, Himesh attempts to be credible with ex...Read more