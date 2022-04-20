Box Office: KGF 2 collects Rs 50 crore on day 6; Yash starrer looking at Rs 590 crore week one

KGF Chapter 2 had a nearly Rs. 50 crores Tuesday in India, as it dropped 20 percent from its Monday biz. The film recorded a steeper drop in North India, which isn't out of ordinary for a mass-oriented movie while it barely dropped at all in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which isn't what happens ordinarily. The film is still recording massive occupancies in both states and it's not clear when it will hit the normal levels.

The drop on Tuesday for the Hindi version probably means Rs. 1000 crores in India will be an impossible task, though Rs. 900 crores plus total is still a possibility. The eight-day extended week of film will probably be around Rs. 630 crores and should hit Rs. 750 crores by the EOD Sunday.

The box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 128.50 crores

Friday - Rs. 106.50 crores

Saturday - Rs. 98 crores

Sunday - Rs. 109 crores

Monday - Rs. 60 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 49 crores

Total - Rs. 551 crores

The film will be hitting Rs. 100 crores in both AP/TS and Karnataka today. The way the film is going in Tamil Nadu there will be a chance for it to do so in TN as well.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 in India are as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 98.50 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 97 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 42 crores

Kerala - Rs. 36 crores

North India - Rs. 277.5 crores

Total - Rs. 551 crores

Also read: KGF Chapter 2 Movie Review: An engrossing saga illuminated by explosive narration