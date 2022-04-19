Box Office: Yash starrer KGF 2 (Hindi) passes the Monday test with distinction; RRR continues its glory run

Prashant Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon had a strong Monday hold with numbers only 50 percent down from Sunday and 45 percent down from Friday, which is its fair value opening. KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) collected Rs. 25 cr nett on a working Monday and is the highest non-holiday Monday ever. If the film holds steady in the coming days, it can become the second highest-grossing film for the Hindi version ever, surpassing Dangal while Baahubali 2 will maintain its first position.

KGF: Chapter 1 had modest beginnings in Hindi with Rs. 2 cr nett opening back in 2018. The film had strong legs to edge past Rs. 40 cr nett, which no one thought could happen. With the help of good theatrical footfalls for its first part and strong viewership on digital and satellite, KGF became a huge brand and a household name. It became so big that the Hindi dubbed version of the sequel crossed the lifetime numbers of the first part on the very first day.

The Yash fronted crime saga is shattering box office records left, right and centre. After a record first day, the film had a record first weekend and now is heading towards a record first week for its Hindi version. Apart from the exemplary performance, the film has seen in Hindi, it has also broken the all-time record in Karnataka for the Kannada version and Kerala for the Malayalam version. The Tamil and Telugu version of the films are doing well too, although they are not record-breaking by any means.

The film targets a lifetime gross total in excess of Rs. 1000 cr worldwide (all languages) to emerge as the only fourth Indian film after Dangal, Baahubali 2 and RRR to accomplish this feat.

S.S Rajamouli’s RRR (Hindi) starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR had a steady Monday of Rs. 1.75 cr nett and the film will target Rs. 270 cr nett lifetime total. For a non-franchise film with two lesser-known faces, this number is highly satisfying and helps restore faith in the exhibition sector. The film is a Super-Hit.

The day-wise nett box office collection of KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR is as follows:-

KGF Chapter 2

Thursday – Rs. 53 cr

Friday – Rs. 45.75 cr

Saturday – Rs. 42.50 cr

Sunday – Rs. 49.60 cr

Monday – Rs. 25 cr

Total = Rs. 215.85 cr

RRR

3 week total – Rs. 242 cr

Friday – Rs. 3 cr

Saturday – Rs. 3.30 cr

Sunday – Rs. 3.70 cr

Monday – Rs. 1.75 cr

Total = Rs. 253.75 cr

What do you expect the lifetime total of KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR to be for its Hindi version?

Also read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office: Yash & Prashanth Neel film create 29 new records in it’s four day opening weekend