KGF Chapter 2 Box Office: Yash & Prashanth Neel film create 29 new records in it’s four day opening weekend

KGF: Chapter 2 has been on a record-breaking spree at the box office setting new records every single day since it’s release. The Prashanth Neel directed gangster drama, fronted by Yash with Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, has clocked a global opening weekend in the range of Rs 540 crore (Estimates), and is fast starting its journey to enter the Rs 1000 crore club. Of this Rs 540 crore gross, Rs 442.50 crore has come from India, with overseas contributing around Rs 100 crore in four days.

The key stakeholders – Yash, Prashanth Neel and Hombale Films – dreamt big to create a global film and created history with their vision. They justified their film dialogue – Powerful people make places powerful, as the history of Sandalwood will be split into two eras – Pre KGF and Post KGF. Rocky is a monster and with KGF 2, Yash has taken the shape of a box office Monster, becoming a phenomenon. The trio with KGF 2 has put the Kannada film industry on a global map. Through its four day opening weekend, KGF: Chapter 2 has created at-least 28 prominent records across India. And the records are not just restricted to any particular version. From Hindi to Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam – the film has set new records in the versions, making it a pan India project in true sense.

It's only the Tamil Version that missed out on creating any records, but that’s because some of the high fairing screens were taken away by Vijay’s Beast. If not for Beast, the movie would have created new records for a non-Kollywood film in Tamil Nadu as well. The costs of KGF: Chapter 2 are limited (more on this soon) and this makes it a cash rich cow in terms of ROI for the stakeholders. Just within its four days run, it’s a blockbuster, fast headed towards attain the all time blockbuster mark. Below are the 29 key records that the film has created in its opening weekend.

Record Opener in Hindi belts Record Weekend in Hindi belts Biggest Single Day collection in Hindi belts Biggest Second Day collection in Hindi belts Biggest Sunday in Hindi belts Biggest Four Day collection in Hindi belts Record Opener in Karnataka Record Opening weekend in Karnataka Biggest Second Day in Karnataka Biggest Third Day in Karnataka Biggest Fourth Day in Karnataka Biggest Sunday in Karnataka Biggest Single Day in Karnataka Record Opener in Kerala Record Opening weekend in Kerala Biggest Second Day in Kerala Biggest Third Day in Kerala Biggest Fourth Day in Kerala Biggest Single Day in Kerala Biggest Sunday in Kerala Record Opener for a non Tollywood Film in AP/TS Biggest Weekend for a non Tollywood Film in AP/TS Biggest second for a non Tollywood Film in AP/TS Biggest third day for a non Tollywood Film in AP/TS Biggest fourth day for a non Tollywood Film in AP/TS Biggest Single day for a non Tollywood Film in AP/TS Biggest Sunday for a non Tollywood Film in AP/TS Record IMAX weekend in India Highest Grossing Kannada Film of All Time

