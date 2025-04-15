Box Office: Killer Klowns From Outer Space remake in the works with Ryan Gosling producing; revisiting original’s theatrical run

Ryan Gosling is reported to be stepping into the world of popcorn horror as a producer. The La La Land star is rumored to be producing the Killer Klowns From Outer Space remake at Amazon MGM Studios. The speculation has reignited excitement around the 1988 cult sci-fi horror comedy, which has long been a favorite among genre fans despite its modest box office history.

Originally directed by Stephen Chiodo and written alongside his brothers Edward and Charles, Killer Klowns From Outer Space told the outlandish tale of evil alien clowns who land in a small town and begin wreaking havoc by capturing humans for harvest. Though the premise was bizarre, the film’s distinct blend of dark humor and inventive creature design helped it stand out in the genre landscape of the late 1980s.

The film starred Grant Cramer, Suzanne Snyder, John Allen Nelson, and John Vernon. Shot in Watsonville, California, and at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, it leaned heavily into its colorful visual aesthetic and a playful score by John Massari. Despite earning just USD 43 million at the global box office, the film received generally positive reviews and later found its footing through VHS releases and cult midnight screenings.

Over the years, Killer Klowns became more than just an odd horror title. It evolved into a full-fledged franchise of sorts, spawning action figures, Halloween costumes, apparel, and most recently, a video game. The 2023 asymmetrical survival horror offering allowed players to step into the shoes of both humans and Klowns, though it received mixed to positive reception from gamers and critics alike.

Attempts to revive the property have floated in and out for years. Stephen Chiodo had previously discussed plans for a limited series—an eight-episode arc that would’ve delved deeper into Klown lore, even exploring their eccentric home planet. However, those efforts didn’t materialize.

With Gosling now reportedly backing the project, there’s renewed hope for Killer Klowns to introduce themselves to newer audiences. While there are no casting or plot details yet, the combination of Gosling’s production efforts and Amazon MGM’s resources signals a serious attempt at reimagination.

On the acting front, Ryan Gosling was recently seen in The Fall Guy and Barbie. His next on-screen venture includes Project Hail Mary, due to hit theaters next March.

