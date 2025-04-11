7 horror movies on Netflix to binge-watch this weekend: Kaatteri, Virupaksha, Chandramukhi 2 and more

In the mood for thrills and chills? Netflix has just what you need! Horror movie lovers can now dive into a mix of eerie tales and supernatural suspense. From Chandramukhi 2’s gothic drama to the mysteries of Virupaksha, these films will keep your eyes glued to the screen.

7 horror movies to watch on Netflix

1. Kaatteri

Cast: Vaibhav, Sonam Bajwa, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Aathmika

Kaatteri is a 2022 Tamil horror-comedy set across two timelines. In 1968, a village meets a tragic end after a supernatural well demands human sacrifices. Years later, in 2019, a group searching for hidden treasure stumbles upon the same haunted village. They find themselves trapped among ghosts and uncover the dark history of Mathamma, Mohini, and a demon named Kaatteri.

2. Conjuring Kannappan

Do you like horror comedies? Then Conjuring Kannappan might just be your next watch. It follows Kannappan, a wannabe influencer who gets tangled in a bizarre nightmare after finding a creepy dreamcatcher. Things get wild when he realizes the dream world is haunted, and he's not the only one stuck in it.

3. Virupaksha

Cast: Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha, Sunil

For a spine-chilling experience, Virupaksha on Netflix is a must-watch. The movie revolves around the life of Surya, who visits his ancestral village, Rudravanam, only to uncover a series of mysterious deaths linked to a dark curse. As strange events unfold, he learns the curse stems from a deadly ritual gone wrong decades ago.

4. Chandramukhi 2

Cast: Raghava Lawrence, Kangana Ranaut

This horror-comedy might not have worked well in theaters, but it received a decent response on Netflix. Chandramukhi 2 follows Ranganayaki’s family as they arrive at their ancestral palace to perform a spiritual ritual after a series of tragedies. When a forbidden part of the palace is unknowingly disturbed, the vengeful spirit of Chandramukhi is unleashed, possessing Ranganayaki’s daughter, Divya.

5. Boomika

Cast: Aishwarya Rajesh, Vidhu, Avantika Vandanapu

Boomika is one of the best Tamil horror movies on Netflix. This eco-horror thriller revolves around Sam, a psychologist, and her family, who move into a haunted compound linked to mysterious deaths. Paranormal events unfold as they discover the ghost of Boomika, an autistic nature lover who committed suicide after deforestation projects threatened her sanctuary.

6. Poochandi

Cast: RJ Ramana, Logan Nathan, Tinesh Sarathi Krishnan

Poochandi is a 2022 Malaysian Tamil horror thriller about Murugan, a journalist from India who visits Malaysia to collect ghost stories. He meets Shankar, who shares a terrifying experience involving a cursed coin used in a Ouija session. The spirit they summon turns malevolent, pushing the group into a mystery tied to ancient history. As they uncover the ghost's origins, the story shifts into a chilling investigative thriller.

7. Kumari

Cast: Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shine Tom Chacko

Kumari is also a good watch on Netflix this weekend. This 2022 Malayalam fantasy-horror is about a young woman who marries into a powerful family cursed by an ancient pact with demigods. When she becomes pregnant, Kumari learns her child is marked for sacrifice to uphold a deadly tradition. Defying her husband and ancestral forces, she seeks help from a vengeful spirit to save her child.

