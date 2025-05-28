Box Office: Lilo and Stitch delivers historic USD 36.6M Memorial Day Monday, beats Top Gun Maverick

Lilo & Stitch has marked a remarkable run at the US box office over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, delivering a historic USD 36.6 million on Monday alone. This marks the fifth biggest Memorial Day Monday of all time, surpassing the previous record of USD 33.8 million set by Top Gun: Maverick but trailing behind Black Panther’s USD 40.2 million, The Force Awakens’ USD 40.1 million, No Way Home’s USD 37.1 million, and Endgame’s USD 36.9 million.

The film’s total stands at USD 146 million for the three-day weekend and an astounding USD 182.6 million over the four-day Memorial Day holiday.

This performance places Lilo & Stitch’s Monday figure at a modest 13.3 percent drop from Sunday, a strong hold that underlines its enduring popularity and audience enthusiasm.

The weekend’s box office breakdown is as follows: USD 14.5 million from Thursday previews; USD 41.4 million pure Friday gross (USD 55.9 million including previews), a 15.5 percent jump to USD 47.8 million on Saturday, followed by USD 42.2 million on Sunday. The steady weekend build culminated in the USD 36.6 million Memorial Day Monday, cementing the film’s historic run.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and penned by Chris Kekanikalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, Lilo & Stitch is the 2025 live-action remake of Disney’s beloved 2002 science fiction animated classic. The new iteration incorporates elements from the original film’s sequels and TV shows, bringing a fresh yet nostalgic take on the vintage story. Maia Kealoha makes her film debut as Lilo, joined by Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham, Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis.

Notably, original cast members like Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee return in new supporting roles, while Chris Sanders reprises his voice role as Stitch, maintaining a link to the original.

Lilo & Stitch premiered at Los Angeles’ El Capitan Theater on May 17 before its nationwide release on May 23 by Walt Disney Studios. Despite receiving mixed critical reviews, the film has resonated strongly with audiences. Currently grossing USD 361.2 million worldwide, it stands as the fifth highest-grossing film of the year, showcasing Disney’s enduring power to bring classic stories to new generations.

With this historic Memorial Day box office performance, Lilo & Stitch has firmly established itself as a major hit, proving that the formula of resurrecting beloved animated classics to fuel the box office is here to stay.

