Box Office: Prince and Family emerges as top performer in Kerala among recent Malayalam releases

The Kerala box office is flourishing from a lot of big as well as small releases from different industries, filling up the theaters of the territory. These movies also include Prince and Family, a comedy-drama film helmed by Binto Stephen. The film is led by Dileep, Raniya Raanaa, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, Bindu Panicker, and several others in the lead roles.

Released on May 9, it is the most recent release in Kerala followed by Padakkalam and Sarkeet, which released in a clash on May 8. While all three of these releases are small-budget films, Prince and Family is overtaking the combined box office collection of its other two competitors at the Kerala box office.

Prince and Family outgrosses Padakkalam and Sarkeet

While Sarkeet is an emotional drama film, Padakkalam is a supernatural comedy drama. Also considering Prince and Family, the three films target a very similar audience, and yet, the most recent release has been successful in attracting the largest crowd out of the three.

The Dileep-starrer film has grossed Rs 5.25 crore at the Kerala box office in just 5 days, being wholeheartedly accepted by the audience around Kerala. Among the latest releases, it is the best-performing film in the state, but considering all the films currently, it trends in the second position. The film is only topped by Mohanlal’s all-time blockbuster Thudarum.

As for the other two smaller releases, Padakkalam has grossed only Rs 3.20 crore at the Kerala box office, followed by Sarkeet grossing Rs 1.61 crore. Though both the films were released in a clash, Prince and Family crossing the combined gross of the two, even with a one-day disadvantage, is a surprising feat. Judging by the current trends for the three films, Prince and Family is supposed to top its two competitors throughout its lifetime run.

Prince and Family against holdover releases in Kerala

Comparing its total gross to other films currently running in theaters, the Dileep starrer only stands behind Alappuzha Gymkhana (Rs 38.43 crore) and Thudarum (Rs 100 crore).

Out of these two, the Naslen starrer Alappuzha Gymkhana has been running in theaters for over a month and is eyeing the end of its run soon. Meanwhile, Thudarum continues to perform strongly and reign supreme in the Malayalam film industry.

