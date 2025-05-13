Padakkalam vs Sarkeet Kerala Box Office Day 5: Asif Ali starrer tails behind supernatural comedy

Padakkalam and Sarkeet are the latest Malayalam releases other than Prince & Family. While the Dileep starrer is doing well at the box office, these two titles are struggling at the box office. Here's taking a look at the box office comparison between Padakkalam and Sarkeet.

Padakkalam starring Sandeep Pradeep, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sharafudheen, and others is relatively showing better trends than the Asif Ali starrer Sarkeet. While the former is a supernatural fantasy comedy drama, Sarkeet is a feel-good entertainer. Both movies began their journey by collecting Rs 35 crore each on Day 1. Further, Paddakalam witnessed an encouraging trend while the Asif Ali movie ended up being a disappointing affair.

Directed by Manu Swaraj, Paddakalam grossed Rs 1.80 crore in its opening weekend of 4 days while Sarkeet could collect around Rs 1.25 crore. According to estimates, the supernatural comedy drama has collected around Rs 45 lakh on its first Monday, which is higher than its opening day. In contrast, the Asif Ali movie dropped on its first Monday by 20% over Friday and collected just Rs 20 lakh.

Both movies will meet with an unfavourable fate at the box office if they fail to show a good hold on the weekdays. Let's see how they perform in the coming days.

Box office comparison between Padakkalam and Sarkeet is as follows:

Day Padakkalam Sarkeet 1 Rs 35 lakh Rs 35 lakh 2 Rs 30 lakh Rs 25 lakh 3 Rs 55 lakh Rs 30 lakh 4 Rs 60 lakh Rs 35 lakh 5 Rs 45 lakh (est.) Rs 20 lakh (est.) Total Rs 2.25 crore Rs 1.45 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

