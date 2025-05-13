Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 18: Mohanlal starrer scripts HISTORY; emerges as 1st film to gross Rs 100 crore in state alone
Mohanlal starrer Thudarum emerged as the first ever movie to enter the Rs 100 crore club at the Kerala box office.
Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and Shobhana in the lead roles, has done the unthinkable at the box office. The Malayalam movie directed by Tharun Moorthy stormed the box office left, right, and center. It smashed every possible record and set new benchmarks since it hit the cinemas. And now, it has achieved a historic milestone.
Bankrolled by Rejaputhra Visual Media, Thudarum started on a solid note and witnessed a sensational run at the box office. It surpassed the lifetime cume of Tovino Thomas starrer 2018 in just 12 days and emerged as the new Industry Hit.
And now, on its 19th day, Thudarum wrote history by clocking over the Rs 100 crore gross mark at the Kerala box office. It became the first and only movie to achieve this huge milestone. It will be interesting to see how far the Mohanlal movie can go.
Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:
|Day
|Gross Kerala collection
|1
|Rs 5.10 crore
|2
|Rs 7.00 crore
|3
|Rs 8.20 crore
|4
|Rs 6.85 crore
|5
|Rs 6.50 crore
|6
|Rs 6.30 crore
|7
|Rs 7.05 crore
|8
|Rs 5.65 crore
|9
|Rs 6.35 crore
|10
|Rs 7.50 crore
|11
|Rs 5.30 crore
|12
|Rs 4.50 crore
|13
|Rs 4 crore
|14
|Rs 3.35 crore
|15
|Rs 3 crore
|16
|Rs 3.80 crore
|17
|Rs 4.50 crore
|18
|Rs 2.70 crore
|19
|Rs 2.65 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 100 crore (est.)
Thudarum is in cinemas now
Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
