Box Office: RRR tops Rs. 800 crores in India in its Third Weekend

RRR continued to reign at the Indian box office in its third week, posting Rs. 62 crores approx for the weekend. The film dropped 60 per cent from the second weekend, which had holidays boosting the numbers. It crossed Rs. 800 crores on Sunday, with a total of Rs. 810 crores approx in 17-days run so far. It also topped Rs. 1000 crores globally yesterday , becoming the only third Indian movie ever to do so. The weekend was the last one without any competition, with Beast and KGF Chapter 2 going to hit its collection later in the week. The third week will be earning Rs. 90-95 crores, taking its total to Rs. 840 crores approx. The Rs. 900 crores final looks doubtful now unless the movie holds supremely well in the coming weeks.

The box office collections of RRR at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 517.25 crores

Week Two - Rs. 231 crores

3rd Friday - Rs. 13.50 crores

3rd Saturday - Rs. 21.25 crores

3rd Sunday - Rs. 27 crores

Total - Rs. 810 crores

The film crossed Rs. 200 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Rs. 150 crores in Nizam during the weekend, both being a new high for the region. It also crossed Rs. 75 crores in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with the former in the lead now after lagging behind Rs. 5 crores or so in the first week. The Hindi version of the film continues to dominate the North Indian box office, with numbers rising to Rs. 235 crores NETT, heading for Rs. 250 crores plus closing.

RRR has mobilised an estimated 4 crores viewers to the cinemas in India so far. This makes it the fourth-most watched film in India since the start of the century behind Baahubali 2, Gadar and Baahubali. The final number will be around 4.50 crores, ending up a bit short of the first Baahubali. The shortfall will be coming mainly from Nizam where the high ticket prices drove the repeat audience away. Even though the GBOC in the territory are an all-time high, will be 50 per cent higher than Baahubali 2, but the admissions are going to be just half.

The box office numbers for the film are impressive everywhere, but not for the distribution sector, with some even going to end up in red. The recovery for distributors in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu is highly unlikely, with the deficit to be in the north of Rs. 5 crores in Karnataka and a little lower in Tamil Nadu. Three territories in Coastal Andhra (Guntur and Godavari districts) are also looking at 10-15 per cent losses. Now, this doesn't change the fact that RRR is a HUGE box office story but the way the film trade works, especially down South, the distributor recovery is given way too much importance as a measure for success, which is a bit outdated and even more unfair considering the irrational pricing the business works.

The territorial breakdown of RRR at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 150.50 crores (Rs. 91 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 58 crores (Rs. 43.60 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 152 crores (Rs. 93.90 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 360.50 crores (Rs. 228.50 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 75.50 crores (Rs. 37.50 crores share)

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 76 crores (Rs. 37.50 crores share)

Kerala - Rs. 25.50 crores (Rs. 10.50 crores share)

North India - Rs. 272.50 crores (Rs. 112.50 crores share)

Total - Rs. 810 crores (Rs. 426.50 crores share)