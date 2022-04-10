Box Office: SS Rajamouli's RRR rises to Rs. 1000 crores worldwide and Rs. 800 crores in India

RRR has a double header in the record books today. The box office estimates on Sunday noon sees RRR crossing Rs. 1000 crores globally and Rs. 800 crores domestically. As of yesterday, the global box office of the movie stood at Rs. 989 crores approx, with sales for morning shows along with pre-sales for the later shows today, the number breached the four-digit mark, making it only third Indian movie to do so . Prior to RRR, only Baahubali: The Conclusion and Dangal are the ones to cross Rs. 1000 crores plus globally. Dangal is the only one to go over Rs. 2000 crores mark.

The movie grossed Rs. 23.50 crores approx on its third Saturday, taking its total to Rs. 793 crores. The film recorded a huge 75 per cent jump in collection yesterday, with a huge jump in the collection coming from the Hindi version. The Sunday will be targeting to go over Rs. 30 crores, which will put it in place to reach around Rs. 67-70 crores for the third weekend as compared to the Rs. 60 crores expected yesterday. At the end of business today, the domestic business will be close to Rs. 825 crores.

The box office collections of RRR at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 519 crores

Week Two - Rs. 237 crores

3rd Friday - Rs. 13.50 crores

3rd Saturday - Rs. 23.50 crores

Total - Rs. 793 crores