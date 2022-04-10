Box Office: SS Rajamouli's RRR dominates for the third consecutive week; Attack down and out

SS Rajamouli’s RRR concluded its 2 glorious weeks with worldwide numbers in the range of Rs. 960 cr gross and as we speak, it has crossed the Rs. 1000 cr gross worldwide. The film still has steam to touch Rs. 1100 cr in its lifetime run to emerge as the third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. There may be a China and Japan release which will boost numbers further, but how much is to be seen. The film already is the second highest-grossing Indian film in India, just behind another SS Rajamouli film Baahubali: The Conclusion.

RRR had a strong third Friday with numbers matching the second Thursday in most centers. Talking about the collections in the Hindi language, the film collected Rs. 5 cr nett on its third Friday. The film grew by 50 percent on Saturday to collect Rs. 7.5 cr and it has a good chance at scoring a double-digit figure for the last time in its theatrical run today, that is on its third Sunday since it will face many movies ahead which will curb its business significantly. The film, in all likelihood, would be targeting Rs. 250 cr nett for its Hindi version. The film is a Super-Hit in Hindi language.

John Abraham led Attack ran out of steam on its second Friday with collections of less than Rs. 50 lakh. It failed to see much growth on its second Saturday and Sunday too has opened on similar lines. The screen count has gone down significantly despite the fact that there were enough screens for the exhibition. The audiences have not given this film a chance to sustain and so the film is expected to wind up collecting around Rs. 16 cr nett in its lifetime run. The film is a Disaster at the box office and such a result is alarming to say the very least.

The Kashmir Files is slowly marching towards the Rs. 250 cr mark, just like RRR. However, it is to be seen which film trumps which. As far as ticket receipts are concerned, The Kashmir Files has been able to sell more tickets than RRR in its Hindi language. The Kashmir Files is a Big Blockbuster with a staggering return on investments.

Advance bookings have begun for next week’s releases. KGF Chapter 2 is having earth-shattering advances and it is certain to become the biggest non-holiday opener if the advance trend continues like this. Jersey is having a lukewarm response for advance bookings. However, the screen count is higher than what one would expect from it. The distribution by Pen Marudhar is commendable since it has been able to secure good showcasing despite releasing with a box office juggernaut like KGF Chapter 2.

