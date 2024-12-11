Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra Hit Flop Movie List

Born in Delhi, Sidharth Malhotra started his career with modelling and then shifted to acting field. Sidharth began his cinematic journey as an assistant director to Karan Johar in his 2010 film, My Name Is Khan. Two years later, the actor was launched by KJo in Bollywood. Cut to 2024, Sidharth now has Param Sundari in the pipeline.

Sidharth Malhotra's Hits & Flops

Sidharth Malhotra's career has had less successful releases and more debacles. Notably, his performance as late Captain Vikram Batra PVC in Amazon Prime Video's Shershaah is cherished till date. It emerged as the most-watched movie on the streaming platform during its OTT release. Meanwhile, let's take a look at his theatrical releases so far.

STUDENT OF THE YEAR

Sidharth Malhotra made his Bollywood debut with Student of the Year in 2012. Co-starring then debutantes Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, the teen sports comedy drama emerged as a semi-hit.

KAPOOR & SONS

In 2016, Sidharth played a lead role in Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921) alongside Alia Bhatt and Fawad Khan. Directed by Shakun Batra, the family comedy drama that explored themes of dysfunctional family was declared a hit. Also starring Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajat Kapoor.

YODHA

Released in 2024, Yodha starred Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani. Sidharth played the role of Arun Katyal, an army soldier and a member of the Yodha Task Force in the action-thriller. It emerged as a disaster at the box office.

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra's Theatrical Releases And Their Box Office Verdicts

Movies Verdict Student of the Year Semi-Hit Hasee Toh Phasee Average Ek Villain Super-Hit Brothers Flop Kapoor & Sons Hit Baar Baar Dekho Flop A Gentleman Disaster Ittefaq Flop Aiyaary Disaster Jabariya Jodi Flop Marjaavaan Below Average Thank God Disaster Yodha Disaster

Note: Shershaah and Mission Majnu were premiered on OTT platforms.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Kiara Advani Hit Flop Movie List