Box Office: Kiara Advani Hit Flop Movie List

Born as Alia Advani, Kiara Advani has been a part of Indian cinema for a decade. The actress has worked in several Bollywood films including a few Telugu movies in her career. Kiara, who hasn't had any release this year, is currently gearing up for War 2, the sequel of War (2019), S Shankar's Telugu political masala film, Game Changer, and Yash-starrer Toxic.

Kiara Advani's Hits & Misses In Indian Cinema

Kiara Advani started her career with Fugly in 2014 that tanked at the box office. She has worked in 15 movies in Bollywood. Kiara has appeared in two Telugu movies so far, Game Changer being the third one.

The actress has had successful theatrical releases include M.S. Dhoni - The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Apart from her debut, some of her films that didn't work at the box office are Machine, Vinaya Vidheya Rama , Kalank, and Indoo Ki Jawani.

MS DHONI: THE UNTOLD STORY

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, the biographical film starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani. While Sushant played the titular role of MS Dhoni, Kiara was cast as Sakshi Singh Rawat who married the cricketer in real life. The sports drama emerged as a hit.

KABIR SINGH

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh was the Hindi remake of his 2017 Telugu helmer, Arjun Reddy. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the film received criticism for promoting toxic masculinity and misogyny. However, it was a blockbuster at the box office.

SHERSHAAH

Special mention to Shershaah which was initially scheduled for its theatrical release in 2020. However, it was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. It was finally released on Amazon Prime Video in 2021, emerging as the most-watched movie on the streaming platform. The biographical film starred Sidharth Malhotra as PVC awardee late soldier Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani as his reel wife Dimple Cheema.

Verdicts Of Kiara Advani's Movies Are As Follows:

Movies Verdict Fugly Flop M.S. Dhoni - The Untold Story Hit Machine Disaster Bharat Ane Nenu Above Average Vinaya Vidheya Rama Flop Kalank Flop Kabir Singh Super Blockbuster Good Newwz Super Hit Indoo Ki Jawani Disaster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Blockbuster Jugjugg Jeeyo Average Satyaprem Ki Katha Average

Lust Stories, Guilty, Laxmii, Shershaah, and Govinda Naam Mera were released on OTT platforms.

