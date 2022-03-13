Box Office: Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan has a Good growth on Saturday

Suriya starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan grossed Rs. 5-5.25 crores on Saturday in Tamil Nadu, jumping 50 per cent from Friday. The collections are still low but the growth in the business is encouraging. The three days running total in Tamil Nadu stands at Rs. 15 crores approx. Outside Tamil Nadu, the film had a big drop on Friday from the already low start but did made some gains on Saturday but they aren't nearly enough and there isn’t much hope for it there. All India collections stand at Rs. 21.50 crores approx at the end of business yesterday and will be expecting to go over Rs. 31 crores on Sunday.

Another good jump for the film on Sunday in Tamil Nadu should take its day four near the opening day numbers, which will give it four days extended weekend of Rs. 22 crores approx. Granted this isn’t a great number for a Suriya starrer but the trend is good and it has a base for it to sustain for the next two weeks. The Tamil Nadu box office has recently given good business during the weekends but slows down on weekdays. Of course, this could be a Deja Vu moment of Valimai growth on Saturday and Sunday before a big crash on weekdays, but the hope for the film will be to sustain on the weekdays and then get that big growth in next weekend.

The box office collections of Etharkkum Thunindhavan at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 9.90 crores

Friday - Rs. 4.60 crores

Saturday - Rs. 7 crores