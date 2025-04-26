Box Office: Telugu cinema witnesses another dull Friday with show cancellations; HIT 3 remains sole hope

While Bollywood's Jaat is enjoying a steady, decent run, Malayalam cinema is picking up momentum with Empuraan and Thudarum, and Tamil Nadu is buzzing with Ajith's Good Bad Ugly, the Telugu box office is still struggling to catch fire this summer. A couple of Fridays came and went, leaving little excitement for the Telugu film industry, with nothing working out big.

Tamannaah's Odela 2 and Kalyan Ram's Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi were among the recent releases that did not make an impression, as were Sarangapani Jathakam and other small flicks. Even with the summer advantage, these movies hardly attracted any viewers, and in several locations, low attendance led to the cancellation of morning shows and matinees. Already, the exhibitors sector from the Andhra Pradesh state warned that distributors and producers should opt for a percentage system of sharing revenues, which otherwise would shut down theaters from June 1st.

With bigger projects like Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu missing from the summer race, all hopes are now riding on Nani’s upcoming film HIT 3. Unlike many pan-India or dubbed films dominating the screens, HIT 3 is a straight Telugu release, and expectations are naturally high.

Nani has been putting a lot of effort into her nationwide marketing, maintaining the excitement with interesting content and catchy songs. The songs are gradually gaining popularity, and the trailer has drawn interest. HIT 3 might provide the much-needed boost for Telugu film this season if the substance is good. Only if this film fills up the theaters will the summer see some respite, like that cool breeze in the night or a sudden storm.

Nani's recent films have also built a solid foundation for this upcoming release. His vigilante action drama Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, directed by Vivek Athreya and co-starring Priyanka Mohan and SJ Suryah, earned Rs 94.80 crore. Before that, Dasara, a period action drama helmed by Srikanth Odela and co-starring Keerthy Suresh, collected a whopping Rs 121 crore. And that's what brings hope that HIT 3 will do the needful.

With the summer box office still wide open, HIT 3 stands as Telugu cinema’s biggest bet to turn things around before the season fades out.

