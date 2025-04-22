Box Office: The King of Kings earns USD 17.6M in Easter frame, sets new biblical animation benchmark

Angel Studios’ The King of Kings delivered a divine performance at the US box office this Easter, grossing a heavenly USD 17.6 million in its second three-day weekend. That marks the biggest sophomore weekend ever for a biblical animated film, soaring past The Prince of Egypt’s USD 15.1 million Christmas frame. Even more impressively, the film dipped only 8.5 percent from its opening weekend, a rare feat in the current theatrical landscape.

Voiced by Oscar Isaac as Jesus Christ, the animated feature has now reached a domestic total of USD 45.6 million in just ten days. That’s more than triple its modest USD 15 million production budget. Industry analysts are now projecting a final domestic haul between USD 65 million and USD 85 million, making it a landmark success for faith-based animation.

Written and directed by Seong-ho Jang, The King of Kings is loosely adapted from Charles Dickens’ posthumous children’s book The Life of Our Lord. The film cleverly weaves the life of Jesus through the eyes of a child. It follows a fictional version of the author, voiced by Kenneth Branagh, as he tries to settle his mischievous son Walter with a story about a king greater than King Arthur. Skeptical at first, Walter gradually becomes emotionally immersed in the story of Jesus, joining Him and the disciples in imagined adventures through the Nativity, the Passion, and the Resurrection.

The voice cast also includes Uma Thurman, Mark Hamill, Pierce Brosnan, Forest Whitaker, Ben Kingsley, and young Roman Griffin Davis. The film’s animation blends classical storytelling with a dreamlike visual style, which has earned praise from families taking their young kids to theaters for a lesson on Christianity.

Released on April 11, The King of Kings has now grossed USD 48.8 million globally. It’s yet another win for Angel Studios, which continues to find success with faith-centered content that resonates with underserved audiences. The film’s emotional core, focusing on God's redemption, sacrifice, and unconditional love, struck a chord with churchgoing audiences, particularly during the Easter season. At the box office, The King of Kings has more than earned its crown.

