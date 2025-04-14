Box Office: The King of Kings leads new releases in theaters amid Minecraft storm

As A Minecraft Movie continued its unstoppable box office journey, new titles fought for attention over the crowded pre-Easter weekend, and The King of Kings, a biblical animated entry, led the charge among the fresh releases.

In its second weekend, Warner Bros.’ A Minecraft Movie maintained its dominance in theaters with a massive USD 80 million domestic haul, pushing its North American total to USD 281.9 million and overseas earnings to USD 269.6 million. With a global tally of USD 551.5 million, the film is well on track to become the first billion-dollar blockbuster of 2025. Notably, it’s also seeing strong performance in China, earning USD 20 million—an impressive figure amid the country’s recent decision to restrict Hollywood film imports following escalated trade tensions with the US.

Advertisement

Among new titles, The King of Kings, Angel Studios’ debut animated outing, as mentioned earlier, led the charge. Directed by Seong Ho Jang, it proved the top newcomer with a USD 19 million debut from 3,200 locations. Inspired by a Charles Dickens tale, it follows a father and son’s journey through the life of Jesus Christ. The film surprised many by earning a rare A+ CinemaScore. Angel Studios, which previously found massive success with Sound of Freedom, called it the biggest opening ever for a biblical feature.

Despite a stacked weekend, other newcomers also managed respectable debuts. The Amateur, a spy thriller from 20th Century Studios starring Rami Malek, opened in third with USD 15 million from 3,400 theaters. Though reviews were mixed, audiences responded more positively, giving it a B+ CinemaScore.

A24’s Warfare, co-directed by Navy SEAL veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland, opened fourth with USD 8.3 million from 2,670 theaters. The Iraqi war drama has won praise from critics and viewers alike, boasting an A- CinemaScore.

Advertisement

Rounding out the top five was Blumhouse and Universal’s horror romance Drop, starring Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar. The SXSW entry debuted with USD 7.5 million from 3,085 theaters and has garnered mostly favorable word of mouth.

Meanwhile, Fathom Events continues the rollout of The Chosen: The Last Supper. The season five theatrical release of the series raked in USD 5.9 million from 2,296 locations, putting its total earnings past USD 34 million—an enviable sum.

ALSO READ: The Amateur Review: Rami Malek and Laurence Fishburne led revenge spy-drama engages and impresses despite its generic story and screenplay