Kuberaa Worldwide Week One Box Office: Dhanush and Nagarjuna starrer clocks Rs 101 crore globally, aims at good second weekend

Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh, has wrapped its opening week on an impressive note. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the movie stormed past the Rs 100 crore mark in its first week. However, it had scope to do much better.

Kuberaa performs best on weekends, needs to show a good jump on the 2nd weekend

Bankrolled by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, the crime drama collected Rs 75.50 crore gross in India while it raked in over USD 3 million from overseas (Rs 26 crore), taking the total cume to Rs 101 crore gross globally by the end of its first week.

It started on a solid note but slipped on the weekdays. The Sekhar Kammula directorial needs to show better trends in the second weekend and then on the weekdays to register a banger theatrical run at the box office.

The first week figure could've been much higher if it had performed well in the Tamil version, as the movie has a Tamil star as the main lead. In fact, Kuberaa turned out to be one of the worst-performing movies of Dhanush in its home turf.

Box office collections of Kuberaa is as follows:

Particulars Box Office India Rs 75.50 crore Overseas USD 3 million (Rs 26 crore) Total Rs 101.50 crore

The crime drama performed far better in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. While the movie grossed Rs 21.75 crore in Nizam, Rs 5.75 crore in Ceded and Rs 21 crore in Andhra Pradesh, it could only gross Rs 17 crore in Tamil Nadu.

All eyes are now on its box office trends in the second weekend. If the movie manages to see significant jumps, it shall hit a healthy final number.

The territorial breakdown for Kuberaa is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 48.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 21.75 cr. Ceded Rs. 5.75 cr. Andhra Rs. 21.00 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 17.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 6.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 3.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 75.50 cr. OVERSEAS USD 3,000,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 101.50 cr.

