Box Office Trends: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 passes the Monday test; Sells over 40 lakh tickets in 4 days
Drishyam 2 is already a HIT film and now it is on the journey to attain either a SUPER HIT or BLOCKBUSTER tag by end of its run at box office. Read detailed report
Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is on a dream run at the box office in India. After clocking an opening weekend of Rs 63 crore, the film has passed the Monday test with flying colours. According to early trends, the fourth day business of the Abhishek Pathak directorial seems to be in the vicinity of Rs 10.75 to 11.75 crore, which is a nominal drop of 25 percent from the opening day. The business can be marginally higher or lower depending on how big the night shows fire.
The multiplexes have held like a rock and it seems that Drishyam is not looking to slow down any time soon in the metros. The single screens to are holding up well, which is a surprise as Drishyam 2 is more of a thriller, which has conventionally not done well in the mass belts. It’s a culmination of strong content and franchise value, alongside the presence of a star like Ajay Devgn, that has got the mass belts rolling. The four-day total of Drishyam 2 falls in the vicinity of Rs 75 crore, and the film is headed towards a first-week total around the Rs 100 crore mark.
Talking of footfalls, Drishyam 2 has sold around 43 lakh tickets in the four-day run, and by end of Tuesday, over 50 lakh people would have already seen the film on the big screen. The team opted for a fair pricing policy and this same is reflecting in the footfalls too. Drishyam 2 joins the likes of Pushpa, Bhulaiyaa 2, and Kantara, to do good business at the box office by keeping the ticket rates under check. Drishyam 2 is already a HIT film and now it is on the journey to attain either SUPER HIT or BLOCKBUSTER tag by end of its run.
The hold in collections is there all across the board, and this is a sign of acceptance from the audience. While the fall is around 25 percent in collections, the footfalls on Monday have dropped by merely 15% as compared to Friday, and this is primarily because the ticket prices have come down to the weekday levels.
