Day 2 Box Office Trends: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 goes on an overdrive; Set to breach the Rs 20 crore mark

Ajay Devgn’s thriller, Drishyam 2 has gone on overdrive at the box office on Saturday, showing an extraordinary trend across the board. As of 4 pm, the film has gone up by 55 percent as compared to the opening day and the trends so far indicate a Rs 20 crore plus day for this Abhishek Pathak directorial. The jump is in sync with the pre-pandemic world and Drishyam 2 tick marks all the boxes of that quintessential Saturday film. Conservative estimates as per the trend so far suggest that the second day business of Drishyam 2 will be in the range of Rs 20.75 to 22.75 crore, which means a fantastic overall growth of around 45 percent.

While the multiplexes in the metros are clocking the houseful mark much in advance, the single screens too have come in support of the film in full force. A single screen in Bihar had 150 admits for the first two shows on Friday and the same property has shown a nearly 100 percent growth on Saturday, with 290 admits. The presence of Ajay Devgn is benefitting the film to get an audience in the single screens as this isn’t exactly a genre to excite the masses to this extent. The jump in footfalls and collections is a trend all across the single screens. On Friday, the film scored 7.60 crores in the three national chains, and this number has been breached by 4 pm on Saturday in the three chains.

The number of course includes advance booking for evening and night shows. After a point of time, Drishyam 2 will face capacity issues at the premium multiplex properties for evening and night shows in the metros, but this too wouldn’t stop the film from hitting a huge day two figure. The team has gone ahead with reasonable pricing, and this has helped them get huge footfalls on the first two days. The two-day total of Drishyam 2 will stand in the vicinity of Rs 37 crore and the film is now poised to clock an opening weekend of Rs 60 crore. The trend indicates that Drishyam is a HIT film and now we need to see how far it goes from here on and if it can push the verdict to SUPER HIT or BLOCKBUSTER.

Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai continues to trend well

The other release, Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai too has gained back momentum showing an almost 85 to 90 percent jump on it’s second Saturday. The film is looking to collect anywhere in the range of Rs 2.00 to 2.25 crore on the second Saturday, taking the 9-day total in the range of Rs 19.50 crore. The final biz can be a little higher depending on how strong the night shows are.

Note: These are estimates based on early trends and we will bring out another article on final estimates of the film by midnight.