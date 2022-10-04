Box Office Trends: Vikram Vedha shows a 10 percent jump on Tuesday; Nears the Rs 50 crore mark

The collections saw a spike in places like Bihar and West Bengal on account of partial holiday whereas the night shows in metros are strong than Monday due to the Dussehra Holiday factor on Wednesday. While some credit for the jump does go to the holiday factor, it isn’t the only reason as in the past films have stayed flat on bigger holidays like Eid, Raksha Bandhan, and Independence Day. There is a definite appreciation in a section of the audience, but the issue with the film lies in the fact that it doesn’t exactly have that universal appeal.

The Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha is showing an approximate jump of 10 percent on Tuesday. According to early estimates, the movie is looking to collect in the range of Rs 5.75 to 6.25 crore on its fifth day, taking the total collection closer to the Rs 50 crore mark. The five-day total stands at approximately Rs 49 crore. It’s a decent trend for Vikram Vedha, as the fifth-day collections are higher than the fourth day.

The remake factor has gone against Vikram Vedha, as there is a large section of the audience well versed with all the plot points including twists and turns. The lack of a romantic angle for Hrithik Roshan and not-so-popular music too impacted the buzz. In isolation, this is a good trend, but just not good enough for someone of Hrithik’s stature.

The jump in collections on Wednesday will put some perspective on where it is headed in the longer run. A Dussehra in the north of Rs 10 crore will put the film in the race to clock Rs 100 crore in the longer run. If it does manage to hit the three-digit number, it would be a reasonable final outcome given the start, as the lifetime will be 10x opening day. The lifetime total of Vikram Vedha will fall anywhere in the range of Rs 80 to 100 crore, and it’s the jump on Wednesday and trend over the second weekend that will decide it’s the outcome.

NOTE: These are estimates based on early trends. Actuals may be higher or lower depending on single screens and final figures in multiplexes

