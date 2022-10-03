Box Office Trends: Vikram Vedha headed for a 5.75 crore Monday; Four Day total at Rs 43.25 crore
The remake factor has hampered the theatrical prospects of Vikram Vedha as a large section of the audience seems to be well versed with the overall plot point of the original. Detailed Report
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan fronted Vikram Vedha has shown decent hold on Monday as it has collected approximately in the range of Rs 5.50 to Rs 6.00 crore, taking the total collection in the vicinity of Rs 43.25 crore. On the drop front, it’s a 40 percent drop from Friday, but given the low start, the drop should have been lower around the 30 percent range. On the occasion of Dussehra eve, the film might stay in the same range or even show a marginal jump on Tuesday.
The overall figures of Vikram Vedha are on the lower side as it features someone like Hrithik Roshan in lead, but the trend in isolation is decent. The Dussehra day should help the film a little taking the business of opening week going in the north of Rs 60 crore. The three national chains are looking to close around the Rs 3 crore mark, which suggests an all-India total in the vicinity of Rs 5.75 crore. The mass belts have surprisingly stayed low for Vikram Vedha, and better prospects were expected in the single screens.
The strong markets of Hrithik Roshan – Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad – have expectedly done good business, but the rest of the places are not up to the mark. The remake factor has hampered the prospects of Vikram Vedha as a large section of the audience seems to be well versed with the overall plot point of the original – including all the twists and turns. The dark undertones and violent theme kept the female and family audience away, so the business is basically driven by the youth.
The four-day gross total in India has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark, and the four-day global gross stands a little under Rs 75 crore. Its the jump on Wednesday and the trend in the second weekend that will decide where the film will land in its lifetime run.
