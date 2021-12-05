Box Office:Tadap targets Rs 13 crore opening weekend; Ahan Shetty records seventh biggest opener for debutant

Tadap was steady on it’s second day as it has raked in Rs 4.15 crore taking the two day total to approximately Rs 8.00 crore. The film is headed for a weekend in the range of Rs 13 crore, which will be a very good result for a film featuring a debutant, Ahan Shetty and a rank new comer like Tara Sutaria.

After hold at more or less same level on Friday and Saturday, the biz is expected to jump on Sunday by around 20 to 25% with mass belts coming on board in big numbers. The trend in multiplexes too will go up, given that it’s a Sunday, however that will be limited since the film appeals to youth and this day is majorly dominated by the family audience. The Sajid Nadiadwala production is faring the best in Delhi, UP and Bihar, with Maharashtra too doing fare business. It was expected to get the cash registers ringing in Andhra Pradesh & Nizam too, however, competition with Akhanda has hampered the prospects there.

The opening weekend biz of Tadap will be the seventh highest for a debutant in the last 11 years after Dhadak (33 crore), Student of The Year (26 crore), Heropanti (21 crore) and Hero (20 crore), Kai Po Che (15.40 crore) and Ishaqzaade (15.50 crore). Two films in the top four belong to producer Sajid Nadiadwala and he is becoming a name to reckon with when it comes to launching debutants in the industry with a well packaged product. Karan Johar too has two films in the top 5 list with one belonging to Salman Khan.

Tadap has managed to get these numbers in difficult times as a bigger film like Satyameva Jayate 2 fell flat last week. In-fact, the opening weekend biz of Tadap would be just about 4 - 5 crore lower than a film like Antim, which had the presence of Salman Khan alongside Aayush Sharma. A non star-cast film managing to touch double digital mark in the pandemic times is a positive sign and now, all eyes on next week’s release, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

