Tadap Box Office Estimate: Ahan Shetty & Tara Sutaria’s film takes the 3rd biggest opening of 2021

The intense love story, Tadap, which marks the acting debut of Ahan Shetty alongside Tara Sutaria opened on 1650 screens across India today and has taken a reasonable start at the box-office. According to early estimates, the film has raked in Rs 3.75 to 4.25 on its’ opening day thereby emerging the third biggest opener of 2021 after Sooryavanshi (Rs 26.40 crore) and Antim: The Final Truth (Rs 4.75 crore). It is higher than the other releases like Roohi, Mumbai Saga, Thalaivii, Bell Bottom (No Maharashtra release) and Satyameva Jayate 2.

The general expectation from the film was to open in the vicinity of Rs 3 crore, however, on seeing the pace of advance bookings, the trade started to gain confidence of a bigger opening. The Sajid Nadiadwala production has fared the best in Mumbai and Bihar, with some centers in the interiors of Maharashtra also putting up the houseful board. This is a good start for Tadap in the given scenario, more so because it’s a launch of Ahan to the showbiz.

Tadap garnered the buzz among the target audience right after the theatrical trailer was launched and the momentum continued with the hit music. These two factors padded with targeted promotional campaigns have translated into ticket sales on opening day. The three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – have put up a total in the vicinity of Rs 1.50 crore. The title Tadap too has the mass content with strong recall value, which has worked in favor of the film.

The opening day has set the platform for the film to score more over the weekend and the fate boils down to the trend over the weekend and the hold in collections on Monday. An upward swing over the weekend will give the film a shot of emerging success, whereas a flat weekend would be a red flag. The film should ideally be targeting a weekend of Rs 14 crore. All in all, it’s a good opening for a non-star cast film like Tadap and the eyes are now on the collections in the coming few days. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Also Read| Tadap Advance Booking Update: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s film set for a good opening at box office