Captain America Brave New World Advance Booking Update: Marvel's movie sees Luke-Warm presales in North America

The much-anticipated Marvel movie Captain America: Brave New World kicked off its pre-sales at the domestic box office on Friday, January 17, with moderate early numbers. While the film, the fourth standalone Captain America installment, has some promising aspects—like Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson taking the mantle from Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers—its performance in the first two days of advance bookings has fallen short compared to other major Marvel releases, indicating a lukewarm start.

Currently, Captain America: Brave New World is performing 1.4 times better in presales than The Marvels and Joker: Folie à Deux. However, it is on par with Eternals and trails behind notable hits like Black Widow and Dune: Part Two. In comparison, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which opened on the same weekend in 2023, had a much stronger start in pre-sales.

Despite its underwhelming start, the film shows the potential to outpace the opening weekend figures of Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger. With positive word of mouth and the advantage of the Presidents’ Day holiday, it could even challenge Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which saw a robust opening due to a similar holiday boost and enthusiastic audience reception.

One factor working in favor of Captain America: Brave New World is its position as a follow-up to Deadpool and Wolverine. The summer 2024 Marvel offering, which earned $1.3 billion globally, is said to have reinvigorated the masses' interest in MCU, particularly among casual viewers, making them more inclined to see productions in theaters. This could lead to stronger walk-up ticket sales closer to the film’s release.

Advertisement

However, the film’s slower start highlights a broader challenge for Marvel—maintaining audience excitement in an increasingly saturated superhero market. With each new release, the studio must brainstorm harder to differentiate its offerings and deliver compelling narratives to attract moviegoers.

For Captain America: Brave New World, positive word of mouth and rigorous marketing in the lead-up to its February 14 release will be critical in determining its ultimate success.

The film is helmed by Nigerian-American filmmaker Julius Onah. In addition to Anthony Mackie, it stars Harrison Ford, Seth Rollins, Rosa Salazar, and more.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Captain America Brave New World is touted to be 1st MAJOR OFFERING from Hollywood in 2025