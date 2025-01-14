Box Office: Captain America Brave New Heart is touted to be 1st MAJOR OFFERING from Hollywood in 2025

Early box office predictions for Captain America: Brave New World suggest the film might become one of the biggest releases of 2025. Being the fourth installment of Marvel’s Captain America franchise, Brave New World is set to feature Anthony Mackie embracing his new role as the titular superhero, alongside Harrison Ford as he steps into the role of Thaddeus Ross.

Captain America: Brave New World will arrive in theaters in the United States on Valentine's Day next month, but advances for it are rumored to begin on January 17th or 19th.

Hollywood has presented an underwhelming performance at the box office yet, with Jan 2025 being a little quiet amid the dominance of Christmas releases like Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic 3. The only movie to perform well in terms of earnings is the underdog Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, which took the box office crown on its opening weekend of January 10–12.

Captain America 4 is expected to make around $60 million to $70 million in its opening weekend. Meanwhile, Marvel likely hopes the film will end its global run with $500 million.

Building on plot threads from earlier events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain America: Brave New World will connect to the plotline of 2014 Captain America: The Winter Soldier, starring Chris Evans, which debuted to over $95 million in its opening weekend, becoming one of the MCU’s many box office successes.

Advertisement

By the end of its theatrical run, Captain America: The Winter Soldier grossed around $714 million worldwide. Brave New World’s box office performance will likely be measured against this sequel’s earnings more than any other movie.

Julius Onah helmed Captain America: Brave New World. The movie was previously titled Captain America: New World Order, which was later changed given the former moniker’s political connotations in the real world.

Chris Evans portrayed the beloved superhero in seven Marvel offerings, including three standalone films and four Avengers movies, before passing the baton—or, should we say, the shield—to Mackie’s Sam Wilson. While Evans has now officially retired from the role, his legacy will continue to influence the Marvel Universe for years to come.