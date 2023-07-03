Carry on Jatta 3 box office collection: Posts Historic numbers for Punjabi films, Gross 43 crores worldwide

Carry On Jatta 3 concluded its historic opening weekend by setting new highs for the single-day record once again on Sunday. The Gippy Grewal-led comedy ensemble now holds four of the five biggest days ever in the history of Punjabi films. It grossed Rs. 6.40 crores (Rs. 5.45 crores Nett), making it the first time that a Punjabi film has crossed the Rs. 6 crores mark in daily numbers. Prior to Carry On Jatta 3's release, no film had even surpassed Rs. 5 crores in a single day. The Sunday numbers of the film are nearly Rs. 2 crores higher than the previous best of Rs. 4.70 crores of Saunkan Saunkne.

The four days extended weekend of the film totalled over Rs. 22 crores (Rs. 18.75 crores Nett) in India. Out of this, East Punjab contributed a substantial Rs. 17 crores (Rs. 14.40 crores Nett), while Delhi/UP added another Rs. 4.25 crores (Rs. 3.65 crores Nett). The four days numbers in East Punjab stand only behind a couple of films including the likes of KGF 2, Baahubali 2, Pathaan, etc but that’s due to the limited market of Punjabi films in NCR cities Gurugram and Faridabad which are also where these Hindi films collect most. In Punjab state, Carry on Jatta 3 stands above the rest by miles, with four days being 30 per cent ahead of Baahubali 2. The first-week record of Baahubali 2 and KGF 2 in Punjab state will fall today within just 5 days of release.

The box office collections of Carry On Jatta 3 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday: Rs. 5.30 crores

Rs. 5.30 crores Friday: Rs. 4.40 crores

Rs. 4.40 crores Saturday: Rs. 5.90 crores

Rs. 5.90 crores Sunday: Rs. 6.40 crores



Rs. 6.40 crores Total: Rs. 22 crores

Carry On Jatta 3 has already secured its place as the eighth highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time, and within the next two days, it is poised to claim the fourth position, trailing just behind Carry On Jatta 2, Saunkan Saunkne, and Shadaa. The film's ascent to the top spot seems inevitable; the question now is how high it can elevate the new record.

Not only has the film dominated the domestic box office, but it has also performed exceptionally well overseas, breaking opening weekend records in every market. The four days weekend amount to $2.60 million, with $1.24 million originating from North America, followed by $415K in Australia and $300K in the United Kingdom. Carry On Jatta 3 has also made a significant impact in Pakistan, generating $225K in revenue and becoming the first Indian Punjabi film to tap into this previously untapped market. As of now, the film's worldwide box office gross stands at Rs. 43 crores plus. Carry On Jatta 3 is poised to overtake Carry On Jatta 2's record of Rs. 61 crores within its first week of release. Now, the target for the film is whether it can achieve the illustrious Rs. 100 crores mark, a milestone that would undoubtedly be a tremendous boost for the entire industry.

