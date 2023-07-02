Carry on Jatta 3 box office collection: Smashes single day record again on Saturday, Nears 30 crores worldwide

Carry on Jatta 3 posted another massive day at the box office on Saturday as the collections went over its first-day sum, resetting the single-day record that it had set on its opening day. The film amassed Rs. 5.75 crores (Rs. 4.90 crores Nett) on its third day, which brings its running total to Rs. 15.45 crores (Rs. 13.15 crores Nett).

In East Punjab, the film has raked in a staggering Rs. 12 crores (10.20 crores Nett) as of Saturday, handsomely beating the previous three days of record for Punjabi films held by Saunkan Saunkne (Rs. 9 crores). The film achieved this feat without Sunday which is the best day for the business. Although there are a couple of Hindi films ahead of Carry on Jatta 3 in the overall circuit, this can be attributed to the limited market for Punjabi films in NCR cities like Gurugram and Faridabad. However, within the Punjab state itself, the film has surpassed record-holders KGF Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2.

The box office collections of Carry On Jatta 3 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Internationally, the film has collected $1.70 million approx (Rs. 14 crores) in the first three days, for total worldwide collections just shy of Rs. 30 crores. On Saturday, the film collected Rs. 11.75 crores worldwide, making history as the first Punjabi film to surpass double-digit collections in a single day. Among the international markets, North America has contributed the most to the film's offshore business, with earnings of $820K. It is followed by Australia with $300K, the United Kingdom with $200K and Pakistan with $175K.

The Punjabi film industry had a headstart over others post CoVID in mid-2021 but since then there have been mostly underperformers with the exception of Saunkan Saunkne last year and some sleeper hits like Kali Jotta and Godday Godday Chaa in between. This underperformance can be attributed to either the stars attempting different content, as seen in Diljit's "Jodi" and Ammy Virk's "Maurh" or films in the proven comedy genre not meeting expectations. Additionally, there has been a shift in the market from Punjab to Canada due to increased migration in recent years, resulting in Punjab's market stagnating or even shrinking slightly, while Canada's market experiences significant growth. However, Carry on Jatta 3 has once again delivered those bumper numbers in Punjab as far as opening is concerned. It remains to be seen if they will be there for the full run as well.

