Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 2: Deepika Padukone starrer struggles to mint big numbers on first Saturday

Chhapaak Movie Box Office Collection: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak released on Friday. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film showed a moderate growth on Saturday.

Chhappaak starring and Vikrant Massey directed by Meghna Gulzar hit the theaters on 10th January 2020. Chhapaak's box office report for day two is out. Chhapaak which was off to a slow start continues to remain low on the second day, i.e 11 January, Saturday. According to a report in Box Office India, the box office collection of the opening day of Chhapaak was Rs 4.25 Crore Chhapaak’s first-day figures are lower than estimates ones which should have been around Rs 6 Crore nett.

On day 2 Saturday, Chhapaak saw a growth of only 35-40%. The film went on to collect Rs 6 crore nett on its first Saturday. With this, the film's collection now stands at Rs 10.50 crore nett.in two days. Meghana Gulzar's Chhapaak opened in only 1500 screens whereas starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has occupied around 3000 screens. The growth of Chhapaak is less than Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior. As expected, Deepika's film collected a little lower than the estimated figures.

Check out Chhapaak's collection below:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 4,25,00,000

Day 2, Saturday: Rs 6,00,00,000

Looks like the controversy surrounding Deepika’s visit to JNU might have affected the opening day collections of Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. It will be interesting to see if the word of mouth spreads and Chhapaak’s collections grow outside the multiplexes too on Sunday. Also, the competition fro Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is likely to affect the weekend box office collections of Chhapaak. The film is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal played by Deepika Padukone.

Credits :Box Office India

