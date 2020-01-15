Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 5: Deepika Padukone's fails to pick up pace despite partial holidays

Chhapaak will find it difficult to finish the week on a high note and may end up collecting inside Rs 30 crore at the box office.
The buzz around Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak was quite high. However, after five days at the box office, the film has struggled to stay strong at the box office. The Meghana Gulzar directorial failed the Monday test and had a difficult time surviving the box office over the weekend as it received some strong competition from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and regional films like Rajinikanth's Darbar. On Tuesday, despite being a partial holiday in parts of the country, Chhapaak did not make a mark.

According to a report in Box Office India, Chhapaak raked in the same range as Monday. On Tuesday, i.e day 5, the Deepika Padukone starrer collected Rs 2-2.25 crore nett. The total collection of Chhapaak now stands at Rs 22 crore nett. On the contrary, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is close to entering the Rs 100 crore club. The film crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on the third day itself. 

Chhapaak's collection comes as a surprise but not entirely. Chhapaak will find it difficult to finish the week on a high note. The report anticipates that the film is likely to end week one inside Rs 30 crore. The film has been rejected and will barely benefit from the minor holidays over the next few days given that various parts of India will be celebrating harvest festivals. 

Check out Chhapaak's collections so far:

Friday, Day 1 - Rs 4.5 crore 

Saturday, Day 2 - Rs 6.5 crore

Sunday, Day 3 - Rs 7 crore

Monday, Day 4 - Rs 2 crore

Tuesday, Day 5 - Rs 2 crore

Total - Rs 22 crore nett 

Credits :Box Office India

