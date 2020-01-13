Chhapaak Box Office Collections Day 3: Deepika Padukone starrer records a POOR opening weekend

Chhapaak released on January 10. The Deepika Padukone starrer clashed with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and failed to stand strong against the Ajay Devgn starrer.

isn't going to be impressed with the box office report this weekend. The actress returned to the big screen after a break of two years with Chhapaak. For the unversed, Deepika was last seen in 2018 release Padmaavat. While one would expect she would return with a huge bang, Chhapaak failed to meet expectations. The Meghna Gulzar directorial released on January 10. The film clashed with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. While it received good reviews, Chhapaak failed to lure audiences into the theatres.

As per Box Office India, Chhapaak performed poorly on its Day 3, Sunday. The trade outlet revealed the movie based on an acid attack victim collected an approximate of 7-7.50 crore nett Sunday. Given the Sunday collections, Chhapaak ended its first-weekend run at the box office with a collection of Rs 18 crore nett plus. Chhapaak earned an opening day collection aka Day 1 collection of Rs Rs 4.5 crore. On Saturday aka Day 2, Chhapaak witnessed a small growth in the collection and clocked in Rs Rs 6.5 crore.

Trade analyst Girish Johar told Pinkvilla that there were several factors that could influence Chhapaak's collections. "On the whole, the protests are disturbing and it can impact Chhapaak releasing this weekend. We all know that the major driving force of entertainment is the youth and they have their priorities on the protest as of now," he told us. "It all boils down to the film. If the film has its heart in the right place, is well made, gives proper education, entertainment or whatever it is set out to be, if it is well done, I think eventually it will run," he added.

