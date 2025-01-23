China New Year 2025 Long Weekend Box Office Prediction: Legends of the Condor Heroes to top USD 350 million domestically; Advance booking update

The Chinese box office appears set for extraordinary business as the 2025 Spring Festival draws near. With just days remaining until the festival begins on January 29, the advance ticket sales for the six major films debuting during this period have already reached astonishing numbers.

Leading the charge is Legends of the Condor Heroes, which has amassed an impressive $23.1 million in advance sales so far. With projections forecasting it to gross over $350 million during the long weekend, Legends of the Condor Heroes is in a prime position to lead during one of the most lucrative periods of the Chinese box office.

Trailing just behind are three films that are also expected to perform favorably. Ne Zha 2, Detective Chinatown 1900, and Creation of the Gods II have accumulated presales worth $8.2 million, $8 million, and $7.6 million, respectively. Each of these films is expected to gross approximately $125 million during the festive weekend, making them formidable contenders for strong domestic ticket sales.

Operation Hadal and Boonie Bears: Future Reborn round out the top six offerings slated for the approaching holiday release. With presales of $3.2 million and $1.7 million, respectively, these two flicks are expected to pull in more modest figures. Weekend domestic revenue for the two films is projected to be around $50 million each.

While not as dominant as the top four contenders, they still contribute to the overall excitement and potential for a bumper box office haul during the festive bonanza.

With a combined presale total of nearly $51 million, the six films are on track to gross a staggering $700 million to $1 billion over the course of the holiday period, setting the stage for a massive box office showdown in the coming days.

Anthony Mackie starrer Captain America: Brave New World could benefit from the heated Chinese box office as the film debuts in the country on February 14, alongside its U.S. release. Adavance bookings for the film, however, have not been opened yet, as the current focus remains on the above-listed Chinese releases.

