Cirkus Box Office Preview: Ranveer Singh starrer runtime, screen count, advance booking & opening day

After the success of Simmba, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh are reuniting on the comedy of errors, Cirkus , which is gearing up for a December 23 release. The film been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved runtime of 138 minutes (2 hours 18 minutes), following which, it has been voluntarily trimmed further by 2 minutes, taking the final print time to 136 minutes.

The movie is seeing a wide release across the country, on over 3200 screens and around 10,000 shows. The full fledged advances on all the screens will start opening from Wednesday evening, and the final count could of course vary depending on how many shows and screens they eventually bag by end of Thursday. So far, the advances have opened for about 5000 shows across the country and the comic caper has sold around 23,000 tickets nationwide.

Talking of the national chains, Cirkus has sold 10,000 tickets in the three national chains, PVR, Inox & Cinepolis as of Wednesday noon. To put things to perspective by comparing with films in similar range at same point of time, Bhediya had sold 7500 tickets, Prithviraj stood around 12,000 tickets, Shamshera at 15,000 tickets and Jug Jugg Jeeyo at 16500 tickets. The advances of Cirkus should have been much higher and now, all the eyes are on how the film performers in the last 36 hours of the advance bookings.

The target for Cirkus should be to clock an advance of 50,000 tickets in the three chains by mid night as that would keep it in the race for a double-digit start, and reduce some pressure on the spot ticket sales. The last two Rohit Shetty films practically released without any sort of advances – Golmaal Again and Sooryavanshi – but they had released on the Post Diwali day, which is the biggest day for film business in India. The hope is on the brand Rohit Shetty to bring in walk-in audience now.

Cirkus Opening Day

Ideally, a Rs 15 crore start would have been fair for Cirkus, but now, all the eyes are on how quickly the tickets sell till Thursday mid-night and then the movement on the spot booking front. Gujarat and Maharashtra are the two markets which have to come on board Cirkus from Friday evening and the content needs to work for this segment of audience to come out in support in the long run. Cirkus has an open run till the release of Pathaan and if Rohit Shetty delivers an entertainer on the content front for his audience, the period should help the film overcome the loss of revenue on the opening front.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.