EXCLUSIVE: Will Cirkus & Golmaal crossover be a time travel comedy? Rohit Shetty clears his future plans

Earlier, at the trailer launch of the film, Rohit Shetty revealed that the film is set in the 1960s and would be a prequel to the first film of the Golmaal series. In the trailer, we can see five kids standing in front of "Jamnadas Orphanage" and telling their names - Gopal, Madhav, and Laxman (2 kids), while the fifth kid is mute and trying to tell his name is Lucky.

The promotions of the upcoming film Cirkus are going on nowadays. This comedy-drama is based on William Shakespeare’s play Comedy of Errors. As the film is inching closer to arrive the theatres, the team of Cirkus shared their experience of working on the film exclusively with Pinkvilla.

Why is the story set in the 60s era? Rohit Shetty answers

With a few days to go for Cirkus to hit the theatres, Rohit Shetty cleared the air and spoke about why is the film set in the 60s era.

“I just wanted to create that era. I wanted to create an era of late 60s and early 70s. I always wanted to make this kind of era film. I love how it is the right script. There is a double role (in the film). There is (a sense of) confusion. So, the first thing that comes to your mind is ….’itna confusion kyun hai? (Why is there so much confusion?). Why can’t we find information on Instagram and Facebook?’...So we wanted a period where there was no such kind of technology. Otherwise, there are too many questions,” the ace filmmaker said.

He added, “People say that I make films for the masses. So, it is for our parents. For their parents. And that is my core audience.”

Rohit Shetty draws a comparison between Cirkus, All The Best, and Golmaal

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Rohit said, “It’s a simple film I tell you. You come with your family, have a great time. You come out and I can challenge you if anyone asks how is the film. You will say ‘mast hai, timepass hai, jaake dekh (it's fun, it's a timepass, go and watch it).’ I will not say more than this about the film."

He also added, "The film is like this. I will not say that it is going to change your life film. No, it’s going to give you happiness. And you will like watching this film again with your friends. You will say that I want to watch this scene again. This is that kind of film. It's All The Best and Golmaal.”