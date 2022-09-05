Cobra box office collections; Chiyaan Vikram starrer has a Poor first weekend

Cobra had a poor weekend at the box office, collecting just Rs. 44 crores approx in its five-day extended weekend frame. The film had a very good start on Wednesday , opening to nearly Rs. 20 crores but had a big crash on Thursday , which itself had killed its hopes of success but then the film failed to make any gains over the weekend as well. As a result, the film barely doubled its opening day business in five days.

The box office collections of Cobra at the Indian box office are as follows:

Wednesday - Rs. 19.50 crores

Thursday - Rs. 6.50 crores

Friday - Rs. 5 crores

Saturday - Rs. 6.50 crores

Sunday - Rs. 6.50 crores

Total - Rs. 44 crores

It collected Rs. 25.60 crores approx in five days in Tamil Nadu, with an ordinary trend. The film dropped on Sunday by around 5 per cent, when almost every major film did well on Sundays this year in the state. The five-day numbers are only Rs. 1.40 crores more than E.T. despite the opening day being Rs. 5 crores more and it's not like E.T. did well in the first place. Telugu states collected Rs. 10 crores plus in five days, which isn’t bad per se but could have been a lot better.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Cobra is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 25.60 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 10.30 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 3.80 crores

Kerala - Rs. 3.70 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 60 lakhs