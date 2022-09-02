Cobra box office collections; Biz crashes heavily on second day

After a big opening day on Wednesday, Cobra crashed heavily on Thursday, collecting just Rs. 6.50 crores approx, which is almost 70 per cent down from the opening day. The two days running total of the film is Rs. 26.50 crores. Since the film was coming off a holiday on Wednesday, a drop was expected, something like 50-60 per cent would have been acceptable, but then the audience reports weren’t up to the mark, so this crash isn’t exactly surprising. There will be another drop in collections today and then the weekend may see some growth for a five-days extended weekend of Rs. 45 crores or so. The film will mostly face another crash on Monday and will be lights out for it in just one week of the run.

The box office collections of Cobra at the Indian box office are as follows:

Wednesday - Rs. 20 crores

Thursday - Rs. 6.50 crores

Total - Rs. 26.50 crores

The film collected Rs. 3.50 crores in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, which is simply too low. It should have stayed over Rs. 5 crores for any chance of emerging as a box office success. Cobra marked the return to theatrical release for Chiyaan Vikram after a long gap of three years, the film got the required initial, but the reception is a letdown and that initial now stands wasted.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Cobra is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 15 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 6 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 2.50 crores

Kerala - Rs. 2.20 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 80 lakhs